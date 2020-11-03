Utah voters reelected U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, to Utah’s 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday.
Preliminary results from the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, updated around 10 p.m., showed Curtis with 145,827 votes, 68.24 while Democratic candidate Devin Thorpe had 59,399 votes, 27.8%.
Constitution Party candidate Daniel Cummings had received 2.1% of votes while United Utah Party candidate Thomas McNeill had gotten 1.83%.
Thorpe conceded the race to Curtis after the first batch of results came in.
“Minutes ago, I called John Curtis to congratulate him on his victory,” Thorpe wrote in a statement posted to his social media pages. “While I am disappointed with the outcome, I am grateful to everyone who supported our campaign in any way.”
“Thank you for your continued support!” Curtis tweeted Tuesday night. “It is one of the greatest honors of my life to represent you in Congress. I’m very pleased to have the confirmation from voters that we are on the right track.”
Curtis, who served as mayor of Provo between 2010 and 2017, took federal office after winning a special election in November 2017 former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who resigned mid-term.
In September, Curtis co-sponsored a bill that would have Congress declare that methamphetamine is “an emerging threat” and would establish an “Emerging Threat Response Plan.”
In a campaign video, Thorpe said, if elected, he would focus on protecting public lands, increasing funding for college education, increasing access to health care and addressing gun violence.
According to state election officials, 1,214,681 ballots had been processed — statewide — as of 8 p.m.