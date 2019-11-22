A unique arts event will be happening Saturday from Alpine to Woodland Hills.
The first annual Masters Fine Art Studio Tour will feature 12 artists opening their studios for visits between 1-8 p.m. The idea is similar to a Parade of Homes with visitors having the flexibility to play their personal itinerary depending on location and interest.
The following masters will have their studios open for the tour: Blair Buswell, Casey Childs, David Dibble, Bryan Mark Taylor, Howard Lyon, Ben Hammond, J. Kirk Richards, Joseph Brickey, Ryan Brown, Cristall Harper, Shari Lyon and Jane Anne Woodhead. Many of these artists do not show their work instate, making this a rare opportunity for art lovers to see original works in person. Many of the artists will have work for sale, including prints and other products.
For further information on the event, and for a complete list of participating studios, please visit www.utahmastersfineart.com.
-- Doug Fox