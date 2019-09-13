Bad news for Kiss fans planning to "Rock and Roll All Nite" (and party every day, yeah!) -- the band has postponed its Saturday concert at USANA Amphitheatre.
Bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons tweeted Friday afternoon: "Apologies to the fans in Salt Lake City. We will come back and do the show at a later date. The truth is, I have to fly to L.A. to do a medical procedure. Nothing serious. But it must be taken care of now. Thank you for your good wishes. All is well."
A new date is pending.
The band recently postponed and rescheduled California concerts in Oakland and Los Angeles, without further explanation. Thursday night's show at the Pepsi Center in Denver, however, did go on as scheduled.
Saturday's concert date was part of the group's "The End of the Road" tour, billed as the band's final (and this time we mean it!) road excursion.
Kiss, known for its elaborate stage shows, has apparently outdone itself with the latest tour production.
“The show this time really is the ultimate Kiss show. It’s the victory lap,” guitarist/frontman Paul Stanley said in a recent phone interview with Daily Herald national correspondent Alan Sculley. “With that in mind, we wanted to put together something that really raised the bar, not just for us, but as happened over the years, raises the bar for every act out there. That’s a good thing because the fans win because of it. This show is more bombastic. There’s more pyro. The lights are stunning. The automation involved, the computer synchronization is unlike anything we’ve ever done, and yet it doesn’t lose, we don’t wind up with something that’s technical and sterile over something that’s passionate and gritty. So it’s a marvel, I’ve got to tell you. It left us speechless when we first saw the finished stage. And for us to be silent is a miracle in itself.”
Utah rock fans will just have to wait a little longer than expected before witnessing the spectacle firsthand.