All three dancers with Utah County ties faced elimination Monday night as “So You Think You Can Dance” whittled down to the Top 8 contestants, and it ended up being the end of the road for two of the three.
Eddie Hoyt and Stephanie Sosa were eliminated Monday night.
Siblings Stephanie and Ezra Sosa from Provo, as well as Hoyt, a teacher and student at Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Orem, all made the Top 10, and performed for America’s vote last week.
By the end of the evening Monday, one male and one female dancer were to be cut from the show, but first, the four contestants receiving the lowest vote totals were announced — and all three of Utah County’s contestants were in the bottom four.
The show began with the final performance with all of the Top 10 contestants together, and then moved to each of the five duos performing a dance number that would help convince the judges that they should be saved if they fell into the bottom four.
Each contestant also was featured in a package where they told their youngest memories dancing. The package featured their parents, and video of them dancing as young children.
Stephanie Sosa, along with her dance partner Gino Cosculluela, was the first up to perform, dancing to “Long Tall Sally” by Little Richard.
“I have one thing to say, I smell greatness,” said judge Laurieann Gibson.
But after her performance, came the disappointing news that she was in the bottom four vote-getters.
Her dancing partner Cosculluela was safe, but Stephanie Sosa wasn’t so lucky.
“Stephanie, you are in danger,” show host Cat Deeley said as she let her know she was in the bottom four.
Hoyt came next, dancing with his partner Sophie Pittman. The two performed to “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish.
Gibson told Hoyt that she saw truth in his performance.
“Eddie, I was very questionable about your commitment to the truth and today you absolutely brought that,” she said.
Show producer and judge Nigel Lythgoe said, “Eddie, you are marvelous.”
Ezra Sosa was part of the fourth duo to perform, dancing to “You Can Leave Your Hat On” by Joe Cocker with partner Madison Jordan.
“They asked for chemistry between you and it was certainly that,” Lythgoe said of their performance.
“The pair of you were magnificent,” he added.
“There’s dancing and then there’s DANCING,” Gibson said.
However, Deeley had to deliver the bad news to Ezra.
“After America voted, Ezra, you are in danger,” she said. Jordan was announced as safe.
After the dancing duets, the four judges had the chance to save one male and one female from the bottom four — Stephanie and Ezra Sosa, Hoyt and Anna Linstruth — to round out the Top 8 contestants moving on.
“This season we are taking into account how they danced this evening too,” Lythgoe said. “ ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ as you know has always been about the growth of the dancers across a season and after only two shows, its tough to make this decision, but we’ve made one.
“The young man that we’re saving this evening is Ezra,” he continued. “And for the girls tonight, we weren’t unanimous, it was a 3 to 1 vote, and we are saving Anna.”
The elimination separated siblings Stephanie and Ezra Sosa, who had so far made this journey together.
“I’m just so proud of you,” Ezra Sosa emotionally said to his sister after she was eliminated. “This has been a dream of ours ever since we could remember and we will always be there for each other, no matter what.”
The two shared tears on stage before Ezra Sosa joined the other Top 8 contestants.
“I just want to thank my family for everything you’ve done for me,” Stephanie Sosa said. “To all the girls out there who think that they’re not skinny enough, pretty enough, worth enough, that you can do anything, that you work hard, you can do anything.”
Hoyt also encouraged dancers trying to make it.
“I just want to thank the judges, thank my partner Sophie, and everybody who's helped me through this experience. Never ever doubt yourself,” he said.
The Top 8 contestants — Benjamin Castro, Bailey Munoz, Mariah Russell, Cosculluela, Pittman, Jordan, Ezra Sosa and Linstruth — will perform next Monday for America’s vote. Voting will take place next Tuesday.
“So You Think You Can Dance” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Fox.