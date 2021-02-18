Allen Robey Forbes
Allen Robey Forbes passed away peacefully at his home on February 14, 2021, just one day shy of his 64th wedding anniversary with the love of his life, LaRae. Allen was born July 13, 1934 to Arthur Robey and Martha Forbes. He grew up in Alpine, Utah where he made many cherished friends and memoires. He graduated from American Fork High School. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Western Canada. Allen married LaRae King on February 15, 1957 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple and together they raised 6 children. He worked for NCR as a technician and regional manager for over 40 years. Allen held many positions in the Church including Gospel Doctrine teacher and ward clerk. He also served as a temple worker in the Provo and Mt. Timpanogos temples. Allen and LaRae served several missions at the Bishops Storehouse together.
Allen was the ultimate mechanic and loved working on cars and trucks and kept all the kids and grandkids cars running. He was also great at building birdhouses and many other fun things out of scraps of wood to keep the grandkids entertained. He loved riding motorcycles with his boys and going camping in his trailer with friends and family. Spending time with his family was what he truly loved. They were his greatest treasure. We will all miss his signature wink, side smile, and "love you more".
He is survived by his wife LaRae, children: Scott Forbes, Connie (Jeff) Davis, Janis (Jim) Salisbury, and Barbara (Roger) Pack, daughter-in-law JoEllen Forbes Madsen, 21 grandkids, 26 great grandkids, and 3 great-great-grandkids, He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Carol Jack, and sons Mark and Bruce Forbes.
Funeral services will be held by invitation Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the American Fork 9th Ward, 900 North 673 East, American Fork. A viewing will be held from 9:45-10:45 AM at the church prior to the services. Please see the Signup Genius on the obituary at andersonmortuary.com to attend the viewing. Please share a memory of Allen on his tribute wall.