Arlene Jeanette Coles Laycock
Arlene Jeanette Coles Laycock returned to her Father in Heaven and her loving husband Marvin at the age of 86 on April 7, 2021 of natural causes, surrounded by her family.
She was born on October 11, 1934 in Lancaster (Los Angeles) California, the only child of Eldred Beesley Coles & Edith Flory Coles Silcox. She married her sweetheart of 61 years, Marvin on August 14, 1953 and they were sealed one year later in the Salt Lake Temple.
Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, family history, crocheting, indexing and reading were her loves, in that order.
She and Marvin served 3 missions, they're favorite being a work mission at the birthplace of the Prophet Joseph Smith in Sharon, Vermont.
She held many church callings. She worked in the bank industry for 15 years, and eventually took her favorite job, being the patient rep for Dr. Scott Barrus, until needing to quit for health reasons. She and Marvin lived for a time in Fountain Green until his passing and she eventually ended up at Welcome Home Assisted Living Center in American Fork.
Arlene was preceded in death by her sweetheart Marvin John Laycock, a son Clint Matthew, son in law Kevin Waters, and great grandchildren, Haylee Ann Waters, Stetson Lee Fraughton and Magnolia Bee Fraughton.
She is survived by children Douglas Coles (Cathy) Laycock, Sheri Lyn (Travis) Fraughton, Lori Waters-Jones, and Kristy (John) Qualls. 13 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April, 12, 2021 at 11:00 am at Anderson and Sons Mortuary, with a viewing to be held from 9:45 am to 10:45 am prior to the service. Due to COVID restrictions please see the SignUp Genius link below her obituary at andersonmortuary.com to schedule a time to attend the viewing and to share a memory of Arlene.
Her children would like to thank A - plus Hospice / Welcome Home for their great care and concern for our mother.