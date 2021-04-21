LaJuan Croff Olsen
Mary LaJuan Croff Olsen, 93, of American Fork, Utah passed away peacefully in Highland, Utah April 18, 2021. Born September 16, 1927 in Santaquin, Utah the 9th daughter of John Arthur Croff and Lavina Irene Carter. LaJuan married Phillip Scott Olsen November 27, 1946 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. He preceded her in death March 15, 2017. She loved gardening, crocheting, and playing billiards. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Survivors include her children, Louise (Scott) Dean and Michael Olsen, 6 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. LaJuan is preceded in death by her husband, parents, a daughter (Linda) and her 8 sisters. Funeral services will be held Friday April 23, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Chapel, 6141 West 11000 North, Highland. A viewing will be held that morning from 9:45 to 10:45 am prior to the services. Burial in the American Fork Cemetery. A special thanks to Highland Glen Assisted Living and Chris of First Choice Health Hospice team for their loving care.