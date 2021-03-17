Lola Pearl (Mason) Lees
Lola Pearl (Mason) Lees age 88 of Orem, Utah passed away peacefully in her home with family on March 13th, 2021.
Lola was born in Aurora, Utah to Vivian Austin Mason and Ursula Pearl Curtis on November 11th, 1932. Lola married Ronald Charles Lees on August 15th, 1950 in Orem, Utah. They had 4 sons and 2 daughters Randy, Ronald, Ricky, Vickie, Connie and Rusty. Lola husband passed away on June 3rd, 1990 later they were sealed in the Provo Temple on Aug 1st, 1993 for all time and all eternity.
Lola gradated for Lincoln High School in Orem, Utah class of 1951 and Orem LDS Seminary. Lola served as a member on the board of the VFW Auxiliary Orem Post #8376 for many years and holding many position. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints she served in Primary and various positions.
Lola enjoyed Reading, Camping, teaching Primary, she loved going to the Mason Family Reunions. She enjoyed making Potato Salad, Ham and Baked Beans for her family on Christmas. She loved playing and being with her grandchildren.
Lola is survived by her 4 children and daughter-in-law, Ricky Lees and Sandy Lees of Orem, Utah, Vickie (Lees) Ipson of Orem, Utah, Connie (Lees) of Orem, Utah and Rusty Lees of Springville, Utah. She has 20 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, her sister Joy Engle of Beaver, Utah.
Proceeded in death by her husband Ronald Charles Lees two sons Randy Lees, Ronald Lees. granddaughter Stephanie Lees, great grandchildren Lexy Sanchez, Lola Valdez and Mason Valdez, her Mom and Dad, Brothers, Sisters and other family members.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 19th, 2021 at the Cherry Hill 6th ward Church of Latter Day Saints located at 1700 S. 400 E. Orem, Utah. Viewing for family and friends will be Friday 19th, 2021 prior to services from 9:30 to 10:30 am.
Interment will be in the Timpanogos Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 1000 N 400 E Orem, Utah.
Special thanks to Maple Creek Home Health and Hospice for their care and support of our mom.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.