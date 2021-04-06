1926-2021
Marilyn Jean Nelson Olsen, 94, of Provo, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandma, great-grandma and dear friend passed away Wed., March 31, 2021. She was born Sept. 8, 1926 in Spanish Fork, Utah, the daughter of Hugh LeRoy Nelson and Ruth Ellen Bettess.
She graduated from Spanish Fork High School in 1944, where she was active in Student Council, Cheerleading, Tennis and Drama.
Marilyn married Gordon Rex Olsen, May 4, 1945 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They spent their first years of marriage in Spanish Fork, where she worked for the telephone company. She was one of the last remaining members of the Amity Club, a support group for local women, created when their husbands left for military service. The group met monthly for over 65 years. Gordon and Marilyn later moved to Provo.
Marilyn enjoyed being a full-time homemaker, taking pride in her four daughters, maintaining a clean, orderly home and yard. She was an excellent seamstress, had beautiful penmanship, wrote amazing poetry and embroidered hundreds of dishtowels. She treasured her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved sitting on the porch visiting with family and friends, the mountains, autumn, roses and sunsets. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many positions, her favorite being a teacher for 10-year-old boys and Primary for special needs children.
She is survived by daughters Karin (C.J.) Iacona of St. George, Susan (John) Love of St. George, Nann (Doug) Mower of Orem, Shauna (Calvin) Petersen of Delta. Grandchildren: Tifny Iacona, Andy Iacona, Lindsey Love, Emmary Platt, Ryan Mower, Tyler Mower, Jared Mower, Ashlyn Eliason, McKenzie Dalton, Austin Petersen, Miranda Petersen and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Stephen Harold Nelson and sister Renee Ellen Sullivan.
A sincere thank you to all of the thoughtful, caring friends and neighbors, who have shared their love and time with mom.
Viewing and funeral services will be held at the Grandview 2nd Ward Chapel, 1081 W. 1060 N. Provo, Utah on Friday, April 9. Viewing 9 - 10:30 a.m. Funeral 11 a.m. Burial at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.
"All is well."