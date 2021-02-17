Sterling Ray Wadley
5/22/52 - 2/11/21
Sterling Ray Wadley passed away on February 11th, 2021 from COVID-19. Born in American Fork, Utah to Arvil W. and Helen H. Wadley. Graduate of Pleasant Grove High School in 1970. Served a mission to Ireland from 1971-1973. B.S. and M.S. Brigham Young University in science and education.
Educator of 32 years at Springville High School, a well-loved science teacher. A dedicated servant within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership roles, including recently, in the Mission Presidency of the Nauvoo Historic Sites Mission.
Adored and devoted husband and father, known for his quiet acts of service among his family and friends. Sterling was beloved by all who knew him and will be sorely missed.
Survived by his wife, Mary Jane Hegyessy Wadley, children Clinton (Amy) Wadley and Katy (Nathan) Ives, five grandchildren, siblings SueZann (Douglas) Kohler, Stanley (Debbie) Wadley, sister-in-law Diane (John) Nichols, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Douglas Wadley. Services will be limited to close family only and will be streamed online at the following link: https://youtu.be/ydh2Gu-8AkE. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Missionary Fund. Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary, www.uvfuneral.com