Thomas Grant LeFevre
Thomas Grant LeFevre (88) of Provo passed away on April 17, 2021 at his home in Provo.
Thomas was born September 20, 1932 in Spry, Utah to Sylvia Ann Haycock and Stanley LeFevre. He was the 6th of 12 children. He married Jennie Lee Bird June 11, 1952. Thomas served in the US Navy during the Korean war aboard the USS Toledo along with his older brother Conard. He graduated from Utah Technical College with certifications in Electricity, Machinist, and Electronics and worked for Provo City Power as a Certified Journeyman Lineman. He was very involved with the scouting program and received his Silver Beaver. He received many awards through his life for his service to the community. Thomas was an active member of the LDS Church and loved serving in the Provo LDS Temple.
Tom is survived by his wife Jennie, their children LuWane (Mark) Saunders, Thomas, Celya (Morris) Singleton, Bradley, Justin (Summer), and his siblings Melody (Lynn) Culmer, Golden (Marci), and Jeannie (Ralph) Jex, 20 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Stanley Dent (Mary), Luke Conard (Merlene), Gloria Mae (Bob) Whaley, Harold Alma (Lorene), Myra Joy (Don) Anderson, Julia Carrol, Sylvia Gwen (Verl) Harrison, Sterling George (Shirley); his sons Joseph, Laren, Mark, and Paul; his daughter in law Rachel; his grandsons Ned LeFevre & David Enno; & his great granddaughter Sarah Rose Kiesel.
Viewings will be held on Friday, April 23 from 6-8 pm at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State Street, Orem, UT and from 11:30-12:30 prior to the funeral at the church. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 24 at 1 pm in the Provo Grandview 1st Ward building, 1555 N. 1350 W., Provo, UT. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.