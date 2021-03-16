Wilma Jones Adams
1926-2021
Wilma Jones Adams, loving Wife, Mother, Grandma, Daughter, Aunt, Sister and Friend, passed through the veil on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Santaquin, Utah, of causes incident to age. We can only imagine the freedom of spirit from an infirmed body and glorious reunion with family and friends on the other side!
Wilma was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 3, 1926, the seventh and last child to Willard Larson Jones and Lois Emily Earl. She married George Thomas Adams on October 7, 1948, for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. She lived her early years in Overton, Nevada, and graduated from Moapa Valley High School in 1944. Two days after graduation, she left beloved childhood friends and the farm she grew up on, to move into an apartment with her parents near the Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah. During the summer of '44, she worked at Hill Air Force Base, then attended the University of Utah for a quarter before enrolling for one semester at LDS Business College. She worked as a secretary for the FBI from July 1945 through September 1946. Realizing it was hard to find suitable young men to date at the FBI, she moved to Provo where she attended BYU for two years and subsequently met Tom at a BYU dance. He walked her home the night of the dance and she liked to say, "He's been walking me home ever since."
Wilma was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions throughout her life. She was dedicated to family and you knew in her home there was always an extra bed and room for one more at her dinner table.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, second son, Ron (Kris), and great-grandbabies, Dante and Carter. She leaves behind a grand posterity influenced by her good works: sons, Bob (Debbie), Jerry, Lynn (Sylvia), daughter-in-law, Kris, 18 grandchildren, and 47 great-grandchildren. She outlived all of her siblings and their spouses, enduring patiently and faithfully to the end of her mortal life. If she could, she would still remind us to "choose good friends," "go to church," and "do what is right."
We are grateful for the excellent care she received from the management and staff at Seasons of Santaquin Assisted Living, her nurse Bonnie Ballard, and the aides from Icare Hospice.
A viewing will be held March 18, 2021, from 10:00am - 10:45am at Sundberg Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State Street, Orem, Utah. A graveside service will be held following the viewing at Orem City Cemetery. Interment at Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sundbergolpinmortuary.com.