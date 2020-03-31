We are living through a historic time.
The COVID-19 global pandemic has created a domino effect of events. We are seeing many changes, such as items we take for granted — like toilet paper, paper towels, and hand sanitizer — becoming rare commodities.
Schools have closed, sports games and other major events have been canceled or postponed. Some travel has been banned, and many stores and offices have been closed.
Individuals are encouraged (some mandated) to stay home. These sudden changes and concerns have led to economic uncertainty and have sparked feelings of panic and fear.
In uncertain times like these, it is easy to get pulled into the hysteria.
Here are six tips to help you better deal with the fear amid the chaos:
Don’t overwhelm yourself with news
If you are on your computer or on the phone all day looking for minute-by-minute updates, your stress levels will remain high. Decide how often you want to check in, and stick to that schedule as much as possible, perhaps just one or two times a day .
Choose your mindset
Certainly, these are hard, unfamiliar times. It is expected and reasonable to be upset with the losses you may be experiencing. Loss can take many forms, such as: financial, physical or ruined plans. However, with so much outside of your control, it is extremely helpful to latch onto things you can control. One of those things is your attitude. You may choose to fuel your panic by complaining and obsessing about all the problems, or you can choose to exude calm and strength amid the chaos. When things go wrong, it is more helpful if you try to calmly assess the situation and determine your new options.
Take positive action
Do what you can to be prepared and to protect yourself and your loved ones. If you do have a problem, after you have assessed your situation and options, determine the best course of action available to you, and act. Look for and focus on what you do have control over.
Look for the good
While “stuck” at home, create opportunities to bond with family members by playing games or working on projects together. If possible, get out in your yard or go for a walk/hike. Take advantage of the many free online classes being offered and learn new skills. Many companies have gotten creative in figuring out ways for their employees to work from home. This may be a lasting good thing if this creates more work-from-home options after the crisis.
Have healthy routines
It is more important than ever to keep yourself as strong as possible, physically and emotionally. Be deliberate in choosing to eat well, to exercise regularly, and to get enough sleep. A great routine before bed is to make note of at least three good things from the day. Find ways to stay connected with friends and family. You can talk on the phone, video conference, play online multiplayer games, etc. Get creative. As I was writing this, I got a neighborhood group text saying there was a “bear hunt” in the neighborhood right then, to look for animals in windows and to put one in yours. Everyone started sharing pictures of stuffed animals in their windowsills. When interacting with others, try to be positive and talk about things you are looking forward to instead of dwelling on the struggles of the day.
Record your journey
Take some time to journal. Write down the historic events going on in the world right now as well as your thoughts and feelings about them. Record what you are doing during these times. Write about your losses and hard times as well as the lessons learned and unexpected opportunities. While these may be stressful times, it could be interesting for you and your posterity to look back on in the future. We are living in uncertain times as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads around the globe, and it is easy to fall into despair. However, there are steps you can take to help lessen the grip of fear and regain feelings of strength and control in your life. Rather than being bombarded with negative news, be deliberate in your news consumption. Take a breath and take control of the energy you are projecting onto the situation. Choose a positive mindset. Do what you can to prepare and take the best courses of action available to you.
There are opportunities even in hard times if you choose to look for the good.
Remember you have been through tough times before and came through a stronger person. Your actions can not only lessen the grip of fear in your own life, but your strength can help others.