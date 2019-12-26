As one of University Place's anchor stores, Macy's department store closure this summer made a big impact. The empty building once housing the store can currently be seen in the middle of demolishment. It opened in 2006.
“We have greatly enjoyed our long relationship with Macy’s. They will be leaving our center this year at the end of their lease term,” said Randy Woodbury, president of Woodbury Corporation, on behalf of University Place. “We are underway with plans for additional redevelopment of the west side of University Place and we look forward to providing further information about these plans in the coming months.”