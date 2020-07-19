A recent report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition found that Utah renters are having to stretch to afford their apartments.
While the average wage of Utah renters is $14.94, renters would need to earn $19.83 an hour in order to afford a two-bedroom apartment at Fair Market Rent without spending more than 30% of their income. (These numbers reflect the average.) For individuals and families who are experiencing unemployment or underemployment due to COVID-19, eviction and homelessness are real possibilities – or realities.
At Community Action Services and Food Bank, we have several grant programs for emergency rent and housing assistance. While there are eligibility requirements, we always strive to qualify clients for the very most we can get for them.
Here’s how it works:
How we help
Community Action Services offers rent assistance and emergency housing. Some of the grants cover a month of rent and allow for covering past-due rent. For some of our funding, the applicant’s financial situation must be related to COVID-19. Depending on the situation, we are often able to offer clients grants from multiple sources. And for some grants, applicants can qualify more than once when they reapply on a monthly basis.
Our funding comes from several different sources, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, with the newest funding source created for COVID-related situations. Additionally, generous donations from the community allow our emergency assistance program to continue offering help to Utah residents in need.
Eligibility requirements
All of the available resources have different requirements and thresholds, but our staff work diligently to make sure each client receives as much help as possible. To determine which resources a client qualifies for, one of our emergency assistance caseworkers meets with them to go over documentation about their income, spending, housing situation and identification. Clients don’t need to be a U.S. citizen for any of the grant programs, but some programs require legal residency and a Social Security card. Either way, we figure out the best way to get each client the most help possible.
Success stories
With the economic and health hardships many have faced over the past six months, it has been an honor to be able to offer help to residents of Utah, Wasatch and Summit counties. We have been able to help hundreds of individuals, including the following:
- David(names have been changed) had been on dialysis for a few weeks, and his doctor didn’t think it was a good idea for him to continue working with the risk of contracting COVID-19. So David resigned from his job, but that meant he didn’t qualify for unemployment benefits. Although his wife works, her income goes toward non-rent household expenses. We were able to offer him resources through the housing assistance program (HAP) to help the family get through this time.
- Amandawas working as a tattoo artist in Salt Lake City, but the shop closed down due to COVID-19. She relocated to Utah County to have more visitation with her children and was unable to find work in Utah County. We are working with her and the grantor’s liaison to Unemployment Insurance (UI) to expedite her UI benefit, with resources coming through the HAP.
- Monicaand her husband worked under ITIN (Individual Tax Identification Number). COVID-19 caused their work to drastically slow down so much that they would have been eligible for UI. However, ITIN employment does not allow for UI benefits. With resources from ESG Cares, Community Action Services was able to help them with rent assistance until their work picked up again.
- Joshuawas staying at a rehabilitation facility for several months and then needed to do outpatient therapy after that. Because he was the primary income-earner for his family, they were several months behind in their rent payments. Due to extended rent arrears, the family was not eligible for COVID funding. So we accessed one of our traditional funds — TANF Family Housing — to get the family caught up and give them a head start as Joshua returns to work.
With the CARES Act funding ending in this month, we are ready to help those who need rent assistance or emergency housing assistance. We will find out what clients are eligible for and do everything we can to help them find stability during this difficult time, like David, Amanda, Monica and Joshua.
To see if you qualify for either of these programs, please call (801) 691-5238.