This is the first in a two-part series on dementia.
Dementia is an umbrella term that includes diseases related to memory loss or decline in thinking skills. Dementia can include neurological diseases (Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Lewy body dementia), vascular dementia, traumatic brain injuries and nervous system infections. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, one out of ten 65-year-olds and one out of three 85-year-olds in Utah have dementia. Two out of three of those individuals are women.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for about 60 to 80% of all cases. There are 5.8 million individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States and this number is expected to increase to 14 million by 2050.
Kristy Russell is the Alzheimer’s Resource Specialist at the Utah Department of Health. She has firsthand experience caring for her grandmother, who had dementia.
Russell compares Alzheimer’s disease to a filing cabinet. Memory loss begins with the closest memories and progressively goes back. One of the first signs of Alzheimer’s disease is short-term memory loss that affects daily life. “It’s not just forgetting a doctor appointment and remembering a few hours later, it’s never remembering you made an appointment in the first place,” Russell says. After a period of time, the affected person goes back to childhood, and eventually there is a loss of memory of basic body functions like swallowing and breathing.
Russell notes that everyone is different when it comes to long-term memory loss depending on how quickly the disease progresses. “There are people who remember your name but can’t put it to a face. Maybe they will remember their grandchild as their child because they remember them as younger than they are. Eventually they won’t recognize themselves. They’ll look in the mirror and think they’re talking to their neighbor. They might have full blown conversations with themselves. They might be upset with the person in the mirror for not responding.”
Caretakers should consider the best way to interact with those with dementia. “The first thing we tell everyone is ‘don’t bring the person with dementia into your reality.’ My grandfather died long before I was born and my grandmother would ask for him a lot. Telling her he died every time she asked for him would retraumatize her. She’d have to relive his death constantly. Instead we would just say, ‘tell me about him,’ or ‘where do you think he is?’ Join their reality instead of bringing them into yours,” Russell advises.
Russell urges caregivers to remember that people with dementia can still be very smart. “You don’t want to lie, because they aren’t dumb, they just don’t remember. If a spouse died, you don’t want to say ‘he’s at work,’ because he will never come back.”
People with dementia are often afraid. This can cause them to be combative. “If you didn’t remember where you were when you woke up, or where you live, you’d be scared too,” Russell says. “One example is a woman who was a holocaust survivor. You’re stripping her clothes off to try to get her in the shower. She’s saying ‘please don’t kill me’ because the last time she remembers that happening she was in a concentration camp. They aren’t being violent because they’re being mean. They’re genuinely terrified. They just need someone to tell them it’s okay.”
Music therapy has the potential to help individuals with dementia. It can get them moving and bring them to a happier place. “My grandmother’s favorite was Johnny Cash. Every time we played it she would tap her toes and smile.” Russell said. People with dementia also need positive physical interaction like hugs and pats on the hand.
Russell suggests doing things that are fun with loved ones affected by dementia. “One thing I used to do with my grandmother to calm her down was take selfies. We would make funny faces. She would ask who the ‘ugly old lady with all the wrinkles’ in the pictures was. She didn’t know it was her but she knew she was having fun. It was a good way to distract her from the challenges she was facing,” Russell said.
There has been a 190% increase in Alzheimer’s disease deaths since 2000. Dementia is projected to become an even more significant health issue in the next few decades. The causes of Alzheimer’s disease are not clear. However, recent research has suggested people with higher blood pressure and those who lack social activities are more likely to develop the disease. Hereditary factors may also play a role. Russell suggests exercise, a healthy diet, continuing to stay social, and doing math and other puzzles to prevent cognitive decline. However, this doesn’t guarantee dementia will not occur.
Next week, the second part of this series will address how to care for yourself as a caregiver of someone with dementia.