This is the second in a two-part series on dementia.
If you’re caring for a loved one with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, you’re not alone.
In Utah, there are more than 150,000 unpaid caregivers for loved ones with dementia. These caregivers provide 177 million hours of care for loved ones each year valued at $2.2 billion. In the United States, there are more than 16 million unpaid caregivers providing 18.5 billion hours of care valued at $234 billion.
There are many challenges to caregiving. Trying to fit in grocery shopping, making dinner, and watching someone who needs 24/7 care can be exhausting. About 60% of caretakers of those with Alzheimer’s disease rate their stress level as “high” or “very high.” About 40% report symptoms of depression.
Kristy Russell, the Alzheimer’s resource specialist at the Utah Department of Health, recommends a few things that can ease caregiver burden.
First, take time for yourself. According to the Department of Human Services for Utah, 36% of caretakers die before the person they are caring for due to being overstressed, exhausted, and ignoring their own health issues. Taking time for yourself will make you a better caregiver.
Second, get a care team. It is healthier and safer to split up responsibilities rather than having one family member provide all the care.
“One person can take care of finances, another doctor visits, and another day-to-day care,” Russell said.
Third, maintain social support. Challenges of caretaking include feelings of isolation and a sense you are the only one dealing with the situation.
“Being upset or frustrated at being asked the same questions over and over is stressful, and just relating to someone else about it can be so helpful,” Russell said.
Be sure to schedule social time for yourself. Talk about the challenges you face with others. If possible, care for the individual with someone else so you can talk about the experience together. You can join a caregiver support group to converse with and relate to people who are in the same situation.
Fourth, learn about resources available to you in the community. Community programs through the Administration on Aging include senior companion center programs, Meals on Wheels, and Medicare counseling.
“Senior companion programs offer someone to come talk with your loved one so you can go grocery shopping on your own, take a nap or go to lunch with a friend. It helps your loved one because they are being social with someone. It helps you because you get a break,” Russell said.
Other programs may be available to check your home for safety.
“They’ll install grab bars to help people get off the toilet or up the stairs,” Russell said.
Fifth, learn to laugh.
“If you don’t laugh, you’re going to cry. And it’s not bad to laugh because some of the things they will say and do are funny and it’s better to laugh about it than cry about it,” Russell said.
She further notes that individuals with dementia can still experience joy and happiness, so the person caring for them should allow themselves to do the same.
Finally, you can be an advocate to help others remember that those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease are still people.
Russell said, “We think of it too much as ‘us vs. them.’ There is a big movement to try to reframe aging. Instead of ‘the elderly’ they are ‘older adults.’ We are all together in the aging process. They’re just at a different stage than we are.”
Caretaker resources:
Contact the free Alzheimer’s Association helpline (available 24/7) at 800-272-3900
Visit the Administration on Aging website and enter your zip code to see what programs are offered near you, at http://eldercare.acl.gov.