Long before a tiny virus jumped from animal to human transmission, long before this worldwide pandemic sent us all scuttling to our bunkered homes, and long before we all became home-schooling parents and teachers, an idea was born in the Alpine School District (ASD) Curriculum Department.
“Why can’t we develop an online hub where parents can get support for helping their children learn to read? And not just read ‘OK,’” thought Michelle Stephenson, director of elementary literacy, “but read with accuracy, fluency and comprehension of text?”
Online literacy hub for parents
An online literacy hub for parents is a dream that has finally come to fruition — just in time to provide a valuable resource for parents throughout our community when they need it most. Available on the ASD website, it opens up a world of possible strategies and supplements for your child that is easy to access, yet professional, and especially helpful to those who have specific reading challenges. The real promise is that this website can empower parents!
How to find the site
Open the ASD webpage, choose “District,” then “Curriculum,” then “Literacy,” under the heading of “Students/Parents.” You will then open a literacy hub, which first asks you to choose “elementary” or “secondary.” Even adult learners would benefit from some of this material, so poke around and explore.
Highlights of the elementary resources
The mainframe of the elementary hub is an award-winning resource called Reading Rockets. The main page lists the seven essential skills of literacy for you to choose from — oral language, phonetical awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension and writing.
With the click of a mouse, well-known public figures, in short informative videos, teach us that reading is not just one skill but a combination of many. For example, Al Roker narrates a phonics series to help us understand the early warning signs of literacy challenges. Reba McEntire and Fred Rogers inform us about the importance of early experiences in oral language. And watching a reading expert like Linda Farrell do her magic, demonstrating how to tutor a child in a warm and loving way, is inspiring.
Heading each page in Reading Rockets is a blue section with links to basic teaching helps and book suggestions and a green section with enrichment resources, including some up-to-date suggestions for new homeschooling parents. This blog by Carol Shen (“Blueberry Mom”) can also launch some interesting learning activities: http://startwithabook.org.
Back on the ASD elementary portal page, scroll down for a host of other helps. Some will require you to enter your child’s school ID number. There are links to the district’s literacy curriculum “Wonders,” links to online learning tools like Lexia and PowerUp, tips for working with teachers to track your child’s development, connections to online resources including Waterford’s low-cost UpStart pre-K program, Utah’s Online Library, online audio and picture books, as well as suggestions for those with reading challenges like dyslexia.
Highlights of the secondary resources
ASD makes a concerted effort to address reading problems that persist into junior high and high school. Jaime Sadleir-Holley, director of secondary literacy, says that with the latest research and tools, we know there is hope for these older learners. And even good readers can be pushed to higher levels of literacy enjoyment.
While many of the skills found on the elementary site can still be used, this part of the hub features links to many of the online tools used in literacy instruction in the district, including several that can accommodate English language learners like NewsELA and Language!Live.
Scrolling down, there are state and federal resources for struggling readers and the instructions for adjusting computers to a dyslexia-friendly font. Who knew! Next are resources for students approaching high school graduation—tutoring for test taking, writing labs, and a path for obtaining a biliteracy diploma in Utah.
Rounding out the site are suggested online library sources, book lists for young adults, and parent guides for learning, including a source to help students track their homework.
Many thanks to the hardworking professionals at Alpine School District for pulling together such a wealth of information in one place. Have fun exploring this great website! As you do, you will better understand the process of learning to read and your family activities will be more purposeful in meeting the needs of your young readers.
Ada Wilson is a Women United Volunteer and a board member of the Alpine School District.