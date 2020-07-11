I was a bookworm when I was a kid. I churned through books in the summertime and kept up a pretty good pace during the school year. This has left me with a large, no, prodigious, no, Brobdingnagian vocabulary.
Is that a good thing? Research resoundingly says, “Yes!” People with larger vocabularies understand and express themselves — writing and speaking — with more ease. In fact, the size of someone’s vocabulary is a remarkably good predictor of that person’s professional success.
How can we work on our vocabulary? How can we help our children gain the benefit of a healthy vocabulary?
That’s easy. Read to them. Read to them some more. And some more. Read stories to toddlers who can only say a few words. Their attention spans will stretch, they will love the stories, and you will have a wonderful time together. When your children are in school, they will get vocabulary words on spelling lists, but learning words one by one in that way is much slower, and less natural than learning new words in the context of a story or a conversation.
Here’s another suggestion: Talk about words in your family. Let it be fun. I can remember when I learned what the difference was between the meaning of “canceled” and “postponed.” I had thought they were essentially the same thing.
And I can still remember my family’s amusement when I talked about a family friend’s “dysentery” when I meant “dissertation!” Oh, well!
Kids will make mistakes as they are learning more words. They will mispronounce things. Don’t make them a laughingstock, lest they pull in their heads like a turtle. If you think about it, it’s a pretty brave thing to use a word you have only read to yourself.
As a young teen, I found reading plays intriguing. One play I was very fond of was William Luce’s “The Belle of Amherst,” a one-woman play about Emily Dickenson. As depicted in this play, Dickenson often sidetracks herself to enjoy a word or phrase. “’Phosphorescence’ ... now there’s a word to lift your hat to!”
That’s what I like to do, take a moment with kids to lift our hats to a new word, a word with surprising spelling, or a funny background. Did you know that “pajamas” is borrowed into English from Hindi in India? We started using it in the early 1800s. It always makes me wonder what English speakers before then called what they wore to bed!
Play word games! In addition to storytelling on car trips, our family played a game we called “I’m thinking of an animal.” It’s a lot like regular Twenty Questions. When you start out, kids just want to know if it’s a kangaroo, if it’s a bat, if it’s a daddy long legs. But after only a little coaching about strategy, they will ask about if it’s a mammal, or if it lives in the Americas, or even if it’s “crepuscular”— a word that means active at dawn and twilight, to go with “nocturnal” and “diurnal.” It really can be a lot of fun for everybody.
And you know what? Your vocabulary will grow too. And you will rest well knowing of so many things you can do if all batteries fail.