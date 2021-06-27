When talking about death and loss with children, we might want to avoid the topic altogether. Dr. David Schramm, an associate professor and family extension specialist at Utah State University, understands that parents can have a difficult time discussing such a heavy subject matter with their children. Dr. Schramm works in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies at USU, so he is well-versed in adolescent development and family dynamics.
The unpredictability of COVID-19 has been particularly hard for children because the death of their loved ones has been so unexpected. Children weren’t allowed to give their loved ones a final hug or kiss goodbye because they could only connect over Zoom or FaceTime. The unique circumstances of the pandemic denied children any kind of closure, which can intensify the grieving process.
As parents, we might have the urge to quicken the grieving process because we want to stop our children’s pain. Instead, let your children set the timeline for their grief. Let them sit with their emotions, rather than rushing your children back into a routine. Children want their feelings validated, not dismissed. Try saying, “This is hard,” or “This is tough, isn’t it?” These phrases acknowledge your children’s feelings and let them know it’s okay to express their pain.
The concept of an emotional mirror can also be useful when helping your children to cope with death and loss. Dr. Schramm describes being an emotional mirror as reflecting and putting a name to emotions. You can practice being an emotional mirror by saying, “You look confused,” or “I can see that you’re frustrated.” Reflecting and naming your child’s emotions enables them to see and understand what they are feeling.
A child’s first experience with the death of a loved one can be devastating. As adults, we have become accustomed to death and loss, so it can be easy to forget our first experience of losing someone. To understand what your children are going through, try to see the world through their eyes. Remember what it felt like to lose your aunt, uncle or grandparent.
“Fish swim, birds fly, and people feel.” Emotions are an important part of life, so encourage your children to embrace whatever feelings emerge during the grieving process. Let them know they don’t have to be strong and that it’s OK to feel angry, sad or frustrated. There is no right way to grieve and each child will process death and loss differently.
Don’t forget to celebrate the life of the loved one your child has lost. Children can stay connected to a loved one who has died by reflecting on the great memories they shared with that person. Ask your children what they will remember most about that loved one. Or encourage them to make a video commemorating that loved one. Relatives and other people in your child’s life could participate by sending in videos or photos of this loved one.
Although the conversation around death and loss can be uncomfortable, it is necessary to ensure your children feel confident in confronting their grief. Talk honestly with your children, ask them questions and listen to what they have to say. By supporting your children as they grieve, you can develop a deeper connection and understanding with them.
To learn more about Dr. Schramm and his advice for tackling death and loss, tune in to this week’s new EveryDay Strong podcast episode!