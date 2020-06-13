Question: Can I fix a leaning tree? I have a leaning tree in my yard, and I thought I might be able to pull it back straight now that we’ve had a lot of rain and the ground has been soaked so that it won’t lean further or fall over. Is there a good way to do this?
Answer: Your chances of successfully straightening a leaning tree depend on several factors:
• Did the tree lean gradually as it grew?
• Did the tree tip suddenly during wet and very windy weather?
• How long has it been since you first noticed the changing angle of the tree?
• How severe is the angle of the tree?
• What is near the tree?
Some trees grow at an angel, reaching away from shade and toward the sun. Trees like this are usually stable but will naturally and gradually grow in the direction of more light. Leave trees like this alone; you can’t pull or push a tree like this into a vertical position.
Some trees lean slowly with the angle becoming more severe every year. These trees are a sign that something is wrong in the landscape. Is there a leaking sprinkler valve keeping the soil wet? Does the tree have a girdling root that is gradually pushing the tree in one direction? Have you been watering too frequently, reducing the stability and vigor of the root system? Trees like this aren’t good candidates for straightening. The damage to the tree and the root system would be severe and the tree isn’t likely to be a safe, stable tree even if you could manage to push or pull it straight, which is unlikely.
Some trees lean or tip suddenly because of saturated soil and high winds. When this happens there can be extensive root damage. Sometimes trees like this can be pushed or pulled upright again and supported with careful staking and tying. Over time, these trees might be able to reestablish stable root systems, but the odds are against the tree. Most windblown trees don’t recover. If you do try to save a tree like this, it should be supported and watched carefully for several years to make sure it is going to be a safe, sturdy tree.
Any time you are considering correcting the lean in a tree or rescuing a windblown tree take a look around the area. Is the tree near a driveway, sidewalk, building, play space or other area where there could be property damage or injury to people if the tree fails? If so, consider having the tree evaluated by a certified arborist who is experienced hazard tree evaluation and tree risk assessment to determine if the tree should be removed.
Q: What happened to my sweet potatoes? They looked fine on Monday but today they look like this (see photo). Is there something I can do?
A: My guess is that your plants have suffered some cold damage.
Sweet potatoes are very sensitive to cold injury and temperatures below about 50 degrees can damage them. Some areas of Utah overnight temperatures in the low 40s on Monday and Tuesday. The same damage has probably happened to ornamental sweet potato vines and to other tender plants like basil. Peppers and possibly tomatoes in some areas of the Utah Valley may also show a little damage. Tender plants may still need a little protection for another week or two in the very coldest parts of the county.
Don’t remove your sweet potato plants. Depending on how badly they were damaged, you may see normal new growth begin after several days.
If they do recover, you’ll want to keep an eye on the weather forecast at the end of the season and harvest them right away if they are nipped by frost. You don’t want to leave them in the ground too long because soil temperatures below 50 degrees can damage the sweet potatoes, reducing quality and shortening their storage life.