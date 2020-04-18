The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of many collegiate competitions, but four Utah Valley University students who specialize in cybersecurity were able to compete in a national cybersecurity challenge — online.
Brandon Amacher, Ryan Griffith, Alyson Hatch and Bryce Krieger represented UVU’s National Security Studies program in the Atlantic Council’s Cyber 9/12 Strategy Challenge where they advanced to the semifinal round. The challenge measured how well students responded to simulated major cybersecurity challenges.
The students, dubbed the “W0LV3R1NES,” were the first team from Utah to compete in the competition, held the week of March 20, and were also the only undergraduate team in the competition, competing against well-known schools who sent master’s and doctoral students.
Ryan J. Vogel, assistant professor and director of National Security Studies at UVU, said the team put in “countless hours preparing for the competition, and their work and the quality of their ideas was noted by the judges, who came from government, the private sector and the academy.”
The team was coached by Jonathan Rudd, a UVU criminal justice and national security studies professor, and Andre Jones, UVU alum and Homeland Security cyber professional. UVU’s Center for National Security Studies supported the team and provided faculty, fellows and professionals to advise the team.
A team from American University topped a team from Georgetown in the finals, Jones said, noting that the UVU team finished first in the semifinal round, facing teams from Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University, the University of Texas and Tufts University, among others. All networking sessions and competition rounds were done utilizing the video conferencing tool Zoom.
“These students have been prepared by UVU’s premier National Security Studies program to excel in competitions like this,” Jones said. “These students are studying pre-law, IT, political science and cybersecurity. As we continue to send students to these national competitions in the future, UVU will become recognized around the country for their national security and cybersecurity programs.”
Due to the COVID-19 situation, Vogel said, the UVU challengers were unable to fly to Washington, D.C., to compete in person as originally planned. However, this didn’t stop them from competing virtually, as did all university participants. Vogel said UVU students made the best of this opportunity by “digitally rubbing shoulders” with nationally renowned cybersecurity and policy minds.
The scenario the student teams wrestled with involved a cyberattack that corrupted manifests of cargo ships and jammed up seaports, along with a threat from North Korea. Simulated intelligence reports containing manufactured news clippings and interagency reports were given to the teams, and students had to draft policy recommendations and a response overnight.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity,” competitor Brandon Amacher said. “I learned so much from this experience. Our coach and faculty adviser were incredible and were so willing to allow us to tap their experience in the field, not to mention the feedback from the judges, the networking opportunities and the speakers.”
Andre Jones, who currently works as an adviser in the Department of Homeland Security, said the experience was part interactive learning and part competition, challenging students to respond to a realistic, evolving scenario of an international cyber crisis. The scenario, he said, gave students a chance to “analyze the threat with regard to national, international and private-sector interests, and provide recommendations on the best course of action to mitigate the crisis.”
W0LV3R1NES team member Bryce Krieger said of his experience in the competition, “This competition gave me a real-world opportunity to write a policy recommendation. Writing it gave me great insights into the challenges policy advisers face, as we focused in on the important events and created priorities. Briefing the judges opened my eyes to the multidimensional audience these advisers must prepare for in real life. Ultimately, it was a very challenging and rewarding experience.”