As a child growing up in Mexico City, Isaac Zamudio would sit in front of the television, watching episodes of “Dexter’s Laboratory.”
He would think about complex machines that could solve problems. He knew instantaneously what he wanted to study when he grew up.
“I grew up with this idea that I could build robotic arms for people in need of prosthetics,” he said. “Technology is a great blessing and can bring solutions to many problems.”
His passion, at times, felt like a dream.
Neither of Zamudio’s parents finished high school, and he was the first person in his family to pursue a college degree. He enrolled in classes right after high school. But halfway through college, he met his wife-to-be.
She was from Pennsylvania, 2,600 miles away. He decided he needed to move to the United States to be with the woman he loved.
“I quit school,” he said. “I decided that once I got my papers, I would continue school in the U.S.”
In 2016, the newlyweds settled in Utah while Zamudio’s new wife finished up at Brigham Young University. But continuing his own education proved difficult. First, there was the language barrier.
“My entire life, I always took English classes, but I never passed,” he said. “When I started dating my wife, I picked up more. I’d watch movies in English to figure out the grammar and sentence structure. But once I moved to the U.S., I realized how much I didn’t know.”
Even when he became fluent, other frustrations arose.
His college credits from Mexico wouldn’t transfer. He would have to start from the beginning.
Still, he was undeterred, and when he saw how hands-on the Electrical Automation and Robotics Technology program was at Utah Valley University, he knew he’d found a new home.
“In Mexico City, we learned the concepts, but only from books,” he said. “Here, we learn by actually building things and figuring out real-life problems.”
Zamudio will finish his associate in applied science degree in robotics in December.
Next, he wants to earn a bachelor’s degree in technology management, a goal he wouldn’t have thought to pursue if he hadn’t won the Victor L. Davies Scholarship for EART students.
“This is my second year applying and receiving this scholarship,” he said. “When I saw the application the first time, I was so happy that UVU offered funding for my specific area and for students with a strong work ethic. The support of the donors has really made my academic goals attainable.”
In July 2019, his practical experience provided him with a chance to compete at the SkillsUSA National Championship. He and a partner won a gold medal in robotics and automation technology.
“When I started my education at UVU, I wasn’t expecting to win national competitions,” Zamudio said.
After he graduates in 2021, he hopes to enter the workforce in a role that will make a difference.
“I want to work for a company that will help the community,” he said. “I used to think that prosthetics would be the only way I could help people through robotics. But my education has opened my mind. Technology can help humanity in so many ways. I love finding solutions for all people.”