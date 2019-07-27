Regarding Thomas Edison’s invention of the incandescent lightbulb in 1880, German historian Emil Ludwig commented, “When Edison … snatched up the spark of Prometheus in his little pear-shaped glass bulb, it meant that fire had been discovered for the second time, that mankind had been delivered again from the curse of night.”
Edison’s new lightbulb was revolutionary to an America dimly lit by coal and gas. It was both exciting and scary to the public. Most didn’t understand how it worked and some were in opposition to its possibilities as it threatened previous lighting industries. Though the average American was allured by the bright lights, they wondered if this would really be something they would benefit from.
Fast forward to today and we all see electricity is an indispensable part of life; a basic infrastructure across the country. What was once novel is now a basic utility in every home. We also see that lighting a home is just a fraction of what electricity does for us. The early adopters of electricity quickly benefited from its value far beyond what they even realized at the time.
Fiber optics is for us today what electricity was to America in the early 20th century: the new basic utility. Just as electricity as a utility has powered millions of innovations, so too fiber will be the base utility that will allow for future technological breakthroughs to occur. American Fork wants to be ready for the innovations that are to come.
A municipal bond analyst and senior contributor to Forbes magazine wrote this week, “Fiber broadband networks are the most important foundation for every future-ready community: the key to better educational outcomes, greater economic opportunity and output, and the essential foundation for all next-generation infrastructure. Without this capacity, communities risk falling behind — separated by an ever-widening digital divide.”
American Fork is looking to install fiber to every home and business. The initiative would guarantee this modern utility to everyone and open up the floodgates for internet services providers to provide our residents with fast, reliable internet. Whereas now most residents only have one or two options, this newly expanded market will create healthy competition amongst the private sector ISPs and residents will benefit. Providing fast, reliable fiber internet to our community will facilitate home business growth, telecommuting and attract new economic development. It will also improve efficiencies as the city can leverage this network to improve operations.
For a nominal monthly utility fee, residents can have basic internet, while still having the option to “upsize” their speeds through their preferred ISP. The fiber fee would fund the installation and maintenance of the network, much the same as how other infrastructure, like water or sewer, operate. Because this will be self-sustaining, it won’t take money from other vital needs, like roads or public safety.
The city is still in the exploration phase of this process, meaning the City Council is still collecting opinions and reviewing the data. As this is still in the information phase, the city felt it would be easier to centralize the concept and information under one name, LightHub Fiber, and the website, http://LightHubFiber.com. Please visit if you would like to learn more. American Fork has held numerous town hall meetings to date regarding fiber and everyone is welcome to attend our next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at Historic City Hall.
Lightning fast internet will improve healthcare, emergency response times, traffic flow, public transportation, education for our children and keep us better connected to each other and the world. Who knows what other advancements are out there that will brighten our future. Whether it’s 5G, 6G or 16G, with LightHub Fiber, American Fork will be ready to benefit from the innovations of tomorrow.