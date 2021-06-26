Connection is the best prevention. That was the theme for this year’s Chalk the Lot, part of last week’s Strawberry Days celebration in Pleasant Grove. Artists came out to create works that illustrated the importance of connection in preventing suicide and addiction.
Interestingly, the artworks may symbolize different things to different people and can inspire us to help others or even help ourselves. I talked to some of the artists to find out what their inspiration was behind their thought-provoking creations.
The dark wave of addiction
When Utah artist Camille Grimshaw heard about the theme of connection and prevention, she wanted to create something. “This past year, my mom passed away from alcohol abuse,” Grimshaw said. “I have had a family member pass away from suicide. I’ve had so many family members experience addictions.”
Grimshaw said that usually with chalk art, she likes to create something lighthearted and fun. “But, with this, I wanted to show what my experience has been watching people I love experience these terrible things.” The artwork depicts a wave of demons and darkness with two people protecting themselves from this darkness, together.
“Connection is huge. It just takes that one person, that light in your life that can pull you out of the darkness,” Grimshaw said. “If you have experienced it, you can look at it and relate to it, whether it’s drug abuse or alcohol abuse. That’s how I felt watching my family members go through that. It’s a relentless wave.”
Heaviness of suicidal thoughts
California artist Beky Bell was visiting family in Utah when she re-created her original painting with chalk. The artwork depicts a person, weighted down, sinking into the ocean. The image was influenced by Bell’s brother’s best friend, Nate, who died from suicide in 2013. He strapped a backpack full of weights to himself and jumped off of the pier into the ocean. “My image is both quite literal and also quite hopeful in telling his story,” she said.
The image is also influenced by the song “Heavy” by Linkin Park. “I couldn’t help but draw parallels between the words in that song and Nate’s story. I knew that that was the image I had to make,” Bell said.
“This got me to weave in a tale of hope to the image. The boy reaching for the key to the lock on his chest, and the locks below him on the sea floor. The concept of getting well seems so easy, but as many people who have struggled with depression will tell you, it isn’t as easy as it seems,” Bell said. “When I read that the event’s theme was ‘Connection is the Best Prevention,’ I knew I had to re-create my original painting as a memorial to Nate.”
Reach out to the community for help
Pleasant Grove’s Cisneros family — Kimberli, Miguel, Elisabeth and Angela — worked together to create their first chalk art. After hearing the theme, they all came up with different ideas and elements to create the work that depicts a community inside a heart shape, held by hands.
Butterflies along with words that they symbolize, such as “endurance” and “hope,” are also part of the work.
“We wanted to include something that has to do with the community, the support that we can feel from the neighborhood and people that are around,” Kimberli Cisneros said. “The heart represents that the community has a heart too and the people within the community have heart and love and care for other people.”
Kimberli Cisneros said they added other words to the artwork, such as “You are loved” and “You got this,” because we never know what people are struggling with. “We wanted the people who came to see the drawings to see something that touched them, that they can react to,” she said. “We wanted to let them know that they are loved and they can do this. We wanted to somehow reach people who don’t turn to their closest people. Sometimes it’s more helpful to look to others in the community for help.”
The artists at Chalk the Lot did just that through their art — helped people. Even if just one person who viewed the artwork decides to reach out and connect with others or even if just one person feels more hope, it proves what many of us know to be true — art has the power to save lives.