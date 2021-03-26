On Tuesday, the American Fork Police Department received reports of a theft from the Cedar Hills Golf Course Pro Shop, where a man reportedly took five golf clubs worth $2,750.
The man, seen wearing a hooded jacket before taking the gold clubs from the pro shop, was then seen getting into a white pickup truck before leaving the area.
According to the probable cause statement, approximately two hours after the reported incident, officers received a notification from a witness that the same clubs were listed on the KSL classifieds.
Officers then attempted to contact the individual through electronic communication, and contact was reportedly made with Geoffrey Ayres, 35, of Salt Lake City. A meetup was conducted in the parking lot of a Harmons grocery store in Draper.
Two males in a white pickup truck, Ayres and 40-year-old Russell Hobbs of Ogden, were both taken into custody.
According to the probable cause statement, Hobbs was the driver in the incident, allegedly taking Ayres to the golf course to steal the golf clubs.
Both Ayres and Hobbs both allegedly told officers that they are homeless and were trying to make some money.
A search of the pickup truck by officers reportedly found drug paraphernalia and two of the golf clubs that were stolen.
Both individuals were charged with retail theft and booked into the Utah County Jail.