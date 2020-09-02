On March 31, Orem received a letter from the Alpine School District notifying the city that it had declared the former Hillcrest Elementary School as surplus property.
On May 26, the City Council passed a resolution declaring its intent to purchase the Hillcrest property and authorized Jamie Davidson, city manager to negotiate the terms.
On Tuesday, in a special meeting the City Council voted 6-1 in favor of purchasing the property. Mayor Richard Brunst was the only no vote.
In an agreement with the school district, Orem had first right of refusal to purchase the more than 9.33 acres. The price was set at $5.6 million, or $568,000 per acre.
The city had been leasing 1.6 acres for the small city park in the southeast part of town. Brunst says he is embarrassed at how rundown the park has become and that residents in the area deserve better and more amenities.
Councilman Terry Peterson would like to see all 9 acres transformed into a bigger more beautiful park for the families that live in the area.
Ambulatory patients at the Orem Rehab Center next door could also use it as a quiet visiting place or to walk for therapy if needed.
Brunst said he would like to see a nice park, but much smaller at about 2.5 acres. Money could then go to the upgrades.
“We want to keep a park in the Hillcrest area,” Brunst said. “But I’m concerned it’s such an expensive proposition. As mayor I have to look at what in the city needs resources. I like the balanced approach.”
The mayor says he loves the residents of southeast Orem, but he is concerned at the added expenses after the purchase. For instance, the demolition of Hillcrest Elementary School.
“We’ll have to demolish the school. It was built in 1954 and will most likely need asbestos abatement and inspections,” Brunst said. “It will take a lot of money for that demolition.”
The Hillcrest neighborhoods are probably some of the most multicultural in the city. Many of the homes are rentals and there are a lot of multi-family units as well.
That is why council members like Peterson believe the entire property should go to a park. It would still be smaller than many in the city.
Peterson said there are lots of children in the Hillcrest area that deserve just as nice a park as the other areas of the city.
“This area of town has been devastated because of high-density housing,” Peterson said. “Where do the kids play? All they had was Hillcrest Elementary.”
Children now attend at the new Centennial Elementary School, formerly Scera Park Elementary, 2 miles north and on the other side of University Parkway.
Money for the park would come from the Redevelopment Agency, Parks and Recreation, and other sources. The city would not have to bond, but already has the money that would be replenished.
“We won’t get this opportunity again,” Peterson said. “Why would we not let this part of town have a park? Let’s make it a beautiful park,”
Peterson said he has received lots of emails and calls supporting a larger park for the families in the area. He hopes the council will let residents tell them what they would like to see at their park.
"The fact that it was a 6-1 vote shows the council is very interested in keeping a park in that area," said Councilman Tom Macdonald. Macdonald called for the motion on the purchase, with Peterson giving a second.
The hardest part now for Peterson is to encourage the council that the park should be an all-in proposition and not broken up and sold in parcels to some businesses.