There is always hope and help is available. That is the message that nonprofit organization Hope4Orem is trying to convey to the community. A yearly community event is coming up on Aug. 31, which is aimed at helping people learn ways to feel hope during troubling times.
According to Cathy Ambrose, Hope4Orem executive director, gratitude coach Tony Child will be the keynote speaker at the event. “Gratitude helps people who are depressed and to help prevent suicide,” Ambrose said. “He has a curriculum to help develop the skill of intentional gratitude, to change our mindsets and help each other."
Before Child speaks, One Voice Children’s Choir and The Miners, a local bluegrass band, will perform at the pre-show, singing about hope and connectedness.
Ambrose said that Hope4Orem holds community events such as this once each year. “We want people to be able to have conversation starters. They come, they learn something new, they talk about it. They go home and talk to their families about it. This is about community awareness and hopefully opening these dialogues in their homes,” she said.
Orem resident Janis Lindley started Hope4Orem after completing an internship with a guidance counselor at Mountain View High School. “He requested my help with the school’s Hope Squad. I then became acquainted with Hope4Utah,” she said. “I decided to start Hope4Orem because I wanted to make a positive difference in our community, supporting suicide prevention. I learned that Hope Squads in the community become even more impactful when they have the support of the community as well as the school.”
Hope Squads are part of a peer-based suicide prevention program organized through Hope4Utah. The squads are in many schools in Utah and around the country.
“Hope4Orem’s main goal is to help form Hope Squads in all the elementary, junior high and high schools in Orem and then to offer support to them. That support comes by connecting Hope Squads with Hope4Utah, who has the materials and training to run the program, as well as by financially supporting some of the Hope Squad’s needs for T-shirts, assemblies and Hope Week supplies,” Lindley said. “We also host a yearly luncheon for principals and advisors involved in the Hope Squad programs for their schools. This allows school administrators and counselors time to learn from each other and get ideas on how best to implement the Hope Squad program at their schools.”
Lindley said suicide prevention work is important to her because death by suicide has hit close to home for herself and many others. “Most of us know someone who has died by suicide. It breaks my heart thinking of those individuals who have felt so down, sad, lonely or hopeless that they would feel the need to end their life in that way,” she said. “My mom’s only brother died by suicide in his 80s, not long after my cousin — his son — died by suicide.”
Ambrose said the organization is making strides, with more schools beginning suicide prevention programs every year. "There’s a hesitancy and misconception that talking about suicide causes suicide, but that’s the opposite. We’re getting a little braver each year and letting go of the stigma,” she said.
The free Hope4Orem event will be held at SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre on Aug. 31. The pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, check out hope4orem.org or Hope4Orem on Facebook.
“I want people to know that there is hope and there are resources out there to help those who struggle,” Lindley said. “We are here to help those in need.”