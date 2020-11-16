On Sunday, the same day protesters gathered at Gov. Gary Herbert’s Orem home to protest wearing face masks and other mandates, Orem City sent emails to residents saying it was closing city facilities due to COVID-19.
The email states that COVID-19 has forced 50 employees into quarantine either due to having the virus or being exposed to it.
“We are at the point where keeping minimal staffing levels is becoming difficult, and in some situations nearly impossible,” the letter states.
Like any organization, our employees' health and well-being are one of our greatest responsibilities. This decision, as hard as it is, keeps our employees and their families safer, according Steven Downs, deputy city manager.
To prevent the creation of settings where this virus may spread, the city is enacting the following measures until Nov. 30th:
Complete facility closures: City Center, temporary fitness center (downstairs in the senior center), and indoor pools at the fitness center. City Offices will be closed to walk-in traffic. City staff are still available to meet your needs by visiting orem.org/help or by calling (801) 229-7000.
The fitness center and swimming pools will be closed during this time period. The city has five lifeguards that are already out on quarantine and keeping this open is not feasible, the letter said.
Soft facility closures: – Orem Library. Open to the public from noon to 7 p.m. for picking up items on hold only.
Patrons can place holds on all items in the collection, and they will be contacted when items become available. Librarians will be available by phone from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist with holds, electronic resources and questions. Call (801) 229-7050. Browsing the stacks, using the computer and printers, and visiting the Makerspace will not be available at this time.
"We will do everything we can to keep all of the critical functions of the city operating smoothly. However, in order to do that we have to have employees that can show up to work,” Downs said. “Being able to close our doors allows us to operate in a way that keeps our staff more distanced from each other and from the public."
If there is something a citizen needs, they ae invited to give the city a call at (801) 229-7000 and visit orem.org/help.