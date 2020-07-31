Orem residents who had to forgo the pleasantries of celebrating the annual Summerfest scheduled for early June, then canceled because of COVID-19, can turn those frowns up-side-down because here comes Summerfest Lite.
“We are excited to have a celebration at the end of summer to celebrate Orem, its citizens and families,” said Councilwoman Debby Lauret. “We’ve been through a lot this year and Summerfest Lite is our effort to bring back a little bit of normalcy to summer.”
While not nearly as large as celebrations in past years, Summerfest Lite is hoping to bring a few days of fun to residents and visitors.
“We have canceled every traditional Summerfest event in which we feel like the risk is just too great,” said Pete Wolfley, Innovations and Communications officer. “We have canceled two of my favorite events: the hot dog and pie eating contest, because we couldn’t, in good conscience, risk exposing Summerfest attendees to COVID-19 via flying bits of bun and various flavors of airborne pie debris.”
Events include the following:
Orem’s Got Talent – 7 p.m. Monday August 10 at City Center Park Stage. Twenty of some the most talented local performers will be competing for the glory of being named the next Orem’s Got Talent Champion. Last year’s champion Charlie Jensen is returning to defend his title but he has his work cut out for him because there is plenty of new talent.
RevRoad Rally Summerfest Car Show – 5 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 12. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. at SCERA Park. The City of Orem has partnered with RevRoad to bring citizens a wonderful night of fancy cars, free food, and family fun all in SCERA Park. There will be a free dinner provided for attendees while supplies last. There will also be a scavenger hunt for the kids, sidewalk chalk contest, gratitude garden and so much more.
Summerfest Pool Party – 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at Scera Pool. Come enjoy an evening of half-priced swimming at the Scera Pool. Each attendee will receive a free Dilly Bar from the local Dairy Queen. The city encourages people to get their tickets to the event in advance at http://summerfest.orem.org.
Children’s Parade – 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at City Center Park. While the traditional Grand Parade isn’t a possibility this year, the city will be hosting a children’s parade through City Center Park along the walking path. Children will be invited to walk in the parade at socially distanced intervals and are welcome to walk in honor of their heroes such as teachers, parents, healthcare workers, etc.
Fireworks – 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at City Center Park. It wouldn’t be Summerfest if there weren’t fireworks. Come early and enjoy music from Geezerfest, great food from a variety of food vendors and quality time with family.
In conjunction with the Summerfest Lite festivities will be the annual Geezerfest — a group of old geezers and others playing their kind of rock and roll. This yearly event started in an Orem garage, then to the neighborhood and exploded with more interest each year.
According to organizers, Geezerfest is the ultimate family-friendly rock-and-roll show. Both Friday and Saturday will be full of music and food trucks. The full schedule and additional event information can be found at http://geezerfest.com
Where: Orem City Center Park — Outdoor Stage
When: Friday (3 p.m. -10 p.m.) and Saturday (9:45 AM-10 p.m.)
“Throughout this entire planning process, our goal has been to create a fun event for families while also following the guidelines set forth by Governor Herbert to keep everyone safe,” said J. Teresa Davis, Summerfest Chairwoman. “We believe we have struck an appropriate balance between safety and fun.”
Residents are encouraged to wear face masks and socially distance as recommended for outdoor activities by Gov. Gary Herbert and the Utah Health Department.