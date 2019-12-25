Brutten Family Foundation donates $50,000 to Sub-for-Santa Plus year-round program

A $50,000 investment from the Brutten Family Foundation Monday, kicked off United Way of Utah County’s new Sub for Santa Plus initiative.
The initiative will support families in the community who qualify for Christmas assistance by providing additional support for longer-term, life-changing needs.
“For more than 35 years, United Way’s Sub for Santa program has supported families through some of their most difficult times, both financially and emotionally,” said Bill Hulterstrom, CEO of the United Way of Utah County in a press release. “Every year, United Way brings sponsors together with families in need to provide presents, warm clothing, and books. This year sponsors helped 1,700 families and 5,100 children.”
The families who apply for Sub for Santa often need support that goes beyond presents. Some families face job loss, severe medical challenges, financial instability, or caring for elderly parents. These are often emergency situations that lead them to apply for Sub for Santa, but which have greater systemic concerns that community support can help them address, according to Hulterstrom.
Marc Brutten, Chairman and Founder of Brixton Capital, has said he has loved Provo and its people since purchasing the Provo Towne Centre in 2016. When he discovered United Way’s initiatives, especially Sub for Santa Plus, Brutten immediately wanted to help.
“There is so much need around us, especially during the holidays, but we can’t forget our neighbors when the holidays are over,” Brutten said. “It brings my family great joy to help those in need and to become better acquainted with a community we very much consider home.”
Brutten and his family are spending the Christmas holiday in Utah.
United Way of Utah County’s new Sub for Santa Plus impact fund will support services that will help families all year round through partnerships with many local charities. The four focus areas will be food, medical care, income tax assistance and housing, Hulterstrom said.
Because of this Sub for Santa Plus initiative, United Way will be able to more assertively match Sub for Santa families with the community services that will help them through their difficult circumstances.
“United Way is all about children and the people who surround them,” Hulterstrom said. “We’ve heard from so many people who want to keep the Christmas spirit going and want to make sure the families they helped will be all right. Investing in a Sub for Santa Plus initiative like this is one of the best ways to make sure that the Spirit of Christmas is about the ways we care for each other all year round in real and concrete ways.”
Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, also expressed gratitude for this gift.
“It’s amazing to have the Brutten family step up to make Provo a better place,” she said. “Their investment in local business through the Provo mall as well as this generous donation to the community is very impactful for our city. All of these ‘pluses’ for our Sub for Santa families will make a big difference and help them really thrive.”
United Way of Utah County mobilizes the caring power of communities to focus on childhood literacy, children’s mental health and family financial stability.
Brixton Capital is currently involved in a long-term plan for the Towne Centre and anticipates repositioning the mall as a lifestyle destination. Brixton and Brutten are clear they are committed to the community, putting millions of dollars into the Towne Centre redo and building relationships with the community like with Monday’s donation.
Brixton Capital, a private real estate investment firm is headquartered in Solana Beach, California. The company holds commercial assets across the United States and Europe, including ownership of the Provo Towne Centre in Provo.