UTOCO/Christensen Oil, a Provo company that has been in business since 1935, is seeking an amendment to the M-1 zone in hopes they can add more storage units to their property.
The company stores a variety of flammable and non-flammable lubricants, oils, propane, gas and other liquids.
On Tuesday, the Municipal Council voted to continue the discussion for two weeks. That discussion includes concerns of safety to neighborhoods that have grown up around the company’s property over the years.
“This is a situation that is not ideal,” said Robert Mills, city planner. “Under current conditions, it (Christensen Oil) is allowed to operate.”
Christensen Oil, located at is 595 S. 200 East in Provo. According to Lynn Schofield, Provo fire marshal, there is a lot of misinformation circulating in the nearby Maesar neighborhood about the company.
The company has tankers and trucks that must enter and exit within the neighborhood. The situation has prompted talk of potential fires, safety, delivery routes and more.
“They have not had a fire code violation in the past 20 years,” Schofield said. “They run a safe operation and stay in compliance.”
Christensen Oil would like to add seven steel tanks that would replace plastic containers on the premise.
“The tanks take an incredible amount of heat for them to explode,” Schofield said when questioned about fire. “The risk is very, very minimal. They are not even in the top 15 concerns I have in the city.”
A few options considered to alleviate neighbors’ concerns include providing oversight as the business continues to be competitive; the city could also move them at an estimated cost of $50 million.
According to Mills, the city has moved two businesses in the past 30 years: Kuhnis, a meat rendering business, and Action Target, which was surrounded by residential areas. The costs to move these were substantially less than the estimates for Christensen Oil.
A neighborhood meeting was held concerning the M-1 zone amendment. According to Karen Tapahe, director of the Neighborhood Program, Schofield has already answered most of the neighbors questions.
Tapahe said the neighbors appear to be split. The residents against Christensen Oil are very vocal about their concern. Some residents who are not concerned about Christensen Oil are worried if they vocalize those feelings, they would have retaliation from neighbors.
“It’s hard to tell what the neighborhood thinks because of this,” Tapahe said.
Councilmember Shannon Ellsworth attended the meeting and agreed with Tapahe.
Residents who voiced several concerns at the meeting asked the council to distribute and hold more information meetings before they vote, and they requested the continuance on the issue.