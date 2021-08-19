Provo residents and visitors to the downtown area will be familiar with the cranes that have been filling the skyscape at about 200 North and Freedom Boulevard.
On Wednesday, those cranes hoisted the final steel beam as work continues on the Freedom Commons business park.
A network of local business leaders is teaming up to bring an innovative new office experience to Provo. With the goal of easing the challenges of transitioning back to the office for a post-pandemic workforce, commercial real estate business PEG Companies is reinventing its corporate headquarters and welcoming other companies that are now joining its multiblock development in the downtown core.
The Freedom Commons business park includes the first Class-A office to be built in downtown Provo in nearly a decade. The innovative offices are designed to support employee wellness while promoting work/life balance. They will be the first of their kind in Provo.
“Right now, people across the United States are noticing Utah for the entrepreneurial and industrious spirit we exude here. There is nowhere better for business or for raising a family,” said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. “As we plan for the continued growth that we’ll undoubtedly experience in coming years, building best-in-class infrastructure like Freedom Commons will be critical.”
“If you want to attract top-tier talent, you have to cultivate a top-tier experience for your employees,” added PEG’s Chief Operating Officer Rob Fetzer. “I believe that as we come out of the pandemic, successful companies will need to go beyond professional development and support their employees in a much more holistic way.”
Located at 182 N. Freedom Blvd., Freedom Commons will feature a large 2,000-square-foot fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, secure lockers, showers and more. Other amenities at Freedom Commons will include an urban-green design with various outdoor workspaces, a vast 4,500-square-foot plaza, a spacious landscaped paseo and germ-minimizing technology, plus multiple plug-in spaces for food truck parking. Adjacent to the offices will stand several retail shops and a large 654-space covered parking garage for the community to utilize — a welcomed solution to the major parking demand Provo City has been interested in meeting over the last several years.
“Provo is a growing hot spot for innovative businesses. You look at highly successful companies like Nu Skin, Qualtrics, Novell and so many others that have chosen to locate their headquarters here, and it makes sense why,” explained PEG’s Chie Executive Officer Cameron Gunter. “We have two top performing universities in our backyard, we have a highly educated workforce, a hard-working culture and an incredibly strong economy.”
Freedom Commons also stands in one of the 8,700 “Qualified Opportunity Zones” across the U.S. established through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, designated to spur economic growth and job creation by offering tax advantages to investors. Businesses at Freedom Commons will have the opportunity to create its own personalized floor plans and take advantage of the tenant improvement allowances available to make their offices uniquely theirs.
“Located in the Central Business District of Utah County, Freedom Commons is changing the skyline forever with its striking six-story Class-A buildings,” said Colliers Chairman Brandon Fugal. “No other project offers companies the high-profile signage opportunity, identity and quality delivered at Freedom Commons.”
Freedom Commons is the result of a collaborative effort between PEG, Provo Redevelopment Agency, Utah County and Provo City. Construction on the office development portion of Freedom Commons will wrap up in early spring 2022. As part of its long-term partnership with the city, PEG also developed the adjacent Hyatt Place Hotel and is currently working on the nearby 250 I Street Townhomes.