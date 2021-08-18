Children always like to have a new outfit or two, or carry a new backpack as they return for a new school year. Many children in the area don’t have that option.
For those who don’t have that opportunity, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah County are ready to provide.
Through the support of many local organizations and individuals, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah County will be providing free school supplies, coats, shoes, clothing, backpacks and more to school-age children in the community.
All members of the community are invited to pick up free school supplies for their children on Saturday at the Boys & Girls Clubs' Provo Clubhouse, 1060 E. 150 North, from 10 a.m. to noon.
“We live in such a generous community where kindness and compassion are so readily exemplified. We thank all the donors who made this event possible and we hope that families are able to outfit their kids with everything needed to begin the school year,” said David Bayles, executive director of the local club.
As a key sponsor of the event, Molina Healthcare partnered with Operation Warm to provide over 200 coats and pairs of shoes to help the community’s kids prepare for a successful school year, Bayles added.
Additionally, thousands of school supplies were provided by Staples, Operation Homefront and the Dollar Tree, and many other donors provided water bottles, stuffed animals, shoes, jackets and backpacks.
The event is open to anyone in the community who needs assistance preparing their children for the upcoming school year. Masks are required to attend. Individuals and companies who would like to donate to this event in the future can contact Jenny Ostraff at jennyo@bgcutah.org.
The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah County is to inspire and enable young people to realize their full potential as productive and responsible citizens and leaders.
Programs emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles.