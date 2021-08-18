Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.