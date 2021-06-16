Fire crews have been working on a fire that broke out Wednesday around Bicentennial Park in southeast Provo.
The fire call came in about 5:05 p.m. that there was a grass fire between 1440 S. State Street and Bicentennial Park, according to Battalion Chief Lynn Schofield.
Precautionary evacuation was put in place for a few homes south of the park and for the Park Veterinary Hospital, Schofield said.
Schofield said that several acres were on fire and there were some out buildings, an abandoned car and mobile home in the area.
"There are no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation," Schofield said.
Provo had all units on the scene Wednesday evening as well as help from Springville, Orem and Utah County fire departments.
"The fire is contained, but we are still doing control and mop up," Schofield said Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. "We will be here for many hours yet. The cleanup is significant."
Schofield noted the incident is a good reminder about how dry the grasses and trees are even in the city.
"The whole state of Utah is combustible," he said.
"We are seeing late July fire behavior," Schofield said. "Please be careful and be aware of anything that could give off sparks, like low hanging chains on trucks."
Schofield also warned about fireworks and for people to use wisdom throughout the summer, which looks to be the driest on record.