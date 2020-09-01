It took only two business days for the Provo Municipal Council’s face mask mandate to be contested through a formal citizen’s referendum.
On Monday, six individuals formally registered with the Provo City Recorder’s office their intention to seek petition on the November 2021 ballot to stop that face mask mandate.
The mandate sunsets Nov. 14.
Names on the petition include Mary Ann Nielsen, Michael Nielsen, Bethany Heineman, Carol Heineman, Katherine Hindmarsh, Tery Lynn Bishop, Robert Anthony Bishop and Terrance Nicholas Bishop.
Petitioners will have to have 3,200 valid signatures, and by virtue of a new law passed in 2019 by the state legislature, they will be required to have a certain percentage of those signatures from four of the five council districts.
After a busy week of special meetings, the Provo council passed an ordinance mandating face masks at specific locations and under certain situations. Mayor Michelle Kaufusi vetoed the ordinance and on Thursday the council voted 6-1 in favor of overriding the veto.
Governor Gary Herbert's emergency declaration states that it is imperative that state and local authorities do all they can to protect the health and safety of students, educators and families as schools and higher education open for classes.
Cliff Strachan, executive director of the Provo Municipal Council, explains the catalyst behind the mask mandate that is being challenged.
"This temporary ordinance adopted by the elected representation of this community and based on available, verifiable and peer-reviewed science, is intended to protect the health and safety of all people in the community as public and higher education classes resume," Strachan said.
The referendum, if enough signatures are obtained, will appear on the November 2021 ballot.
It is not clear how much the referendum will cost taxpayers, but according to Ercanbrack she has already spent quite a bit of time on it.
The referendum falls during a busy time for the Utah County Elections Office. Elections workers will be in the midst of a presidential election, vote-by-mail counting and final canvassing.
The earliest all signatures can be validated, and the decision on if it meets requirement for being on the 2021 ballot, is Dec. 11. The face mask mandate has a sunset date of Nov. 14 -- before the Utah County Elections Office will have the final signatures verified.
These dates can vary depending on when certain activities take place, and if it falls on a weekend:
Sept. 15: First draft of argument due – refer to UCA 20A-7-401.5 for guidelines.
Sept. 16: Referendum sponsors will receive a copy of the initial draft argument written by the council members who support the ordinance; they receive a copy of yours.
Sept. 21: Final draft of argument due.
Sept. 21: The City Attorney will formally determine whether the law is referable.
Sept. 21: The City Recorder will provide sponsors with the proposition information pamphlet.
Sept. 23: Sponsors will be provided with a legal and fiscal impact statement from our Budget Officer.
Sept. 25: Petition materials will be provided and signature gathering can begin once sponsors have created their petition packets.
Nov. 9: 45 day signature collection period ends.
Utah County has 30 days from the day they receive petition packets to verify signatures and deliver them to Ercanbrack. She then has two days to count the verified signatures and determine whether the petition is sufficient.