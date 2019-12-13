For nearly a decade, Provo and its residents have been seeking opportunities for being part of the digital age.
Former Mayor John Curtis began a number of informational technology programs during his eight years in office and was named the top elected official in the nation for his use of social media three years running. The award is called the Golden Post.
Mayor Michelle Kaufusi is now taking that up two or three notches and having Provo bridge the digital divide and become an inclusive community of computer savvy residents.
The desire is to take all of the internet, computer and like programs offered from the city, United Way of Utah County, the Provo library and others and put them under one umbrella known as the Digital Inclusion Program.
The Digital Inclusion Program is funded, and offered, by Provo City Local Government and Community Partnerships. Stakeholders include the city, United Way, Google fiber, Comcast, Provo School District, Head Start, Intuitive IT and community volunteers.
“The purpose of this administrative directive is to ensure that Provo City government envisions a city where every resident has opportunities to easily, safely, affordably and reliably access and use information and communication technologies (ICTs) in the ways that best serve their individual needs,” said Josh Ihrig Provo’s Internet Systems/Internet Technology division director
In a digitally equitable Provo, communities will be connected - not divided - by technology, Ihrig added.
According to Ihrig, access to equipment, information and education opportunities should be equitably available in all Provo neighborhoods, and adaptive to the diverse needs of resident skills, identities, languages, disabilities and abilities, life stages and experiences.
“Without digital equity, full participation in nearly every aspect of American society including employment, education, health, and civic engagement and democracy is compromised along with the ability to access essential services,” Ihrig said in a draft statement from the administration to the municipal council.
Provo ranks number two in the nation on high speed connectivity, with 98.5% of the residents having access to internet, according to Ihrig. He wants to raise that to 100%.
Catherine Draper, is a volunteer with VISTA, Volunteers in Service to America. She has been assigned to the local United Way and works with the Digital Inclusion Program.
“Digital Inclusion is a part of our soon-to-be launched, EveryDay Support initiative, which works to make sure that everyone in our community has access to the resources needed to live a financially stable life,” Draper said.
EveryDay Support follows the United Way’s EveryDay Strong initiative for mental health and the EveryDay Learners initiative for promoting childhood reading.
“Families can become self-sufficient through improving technology skills, which lead to greater employment opportunities,” Draper said. “The high level of internet connectivity in Provo is an amazing opportunity to improve the economy, by increasing the skills of our citizens.”
Draper, with other volunteers, teaches computer literacy classes. Students come in once a week for training. There are nine classes offered each week. Graduation certificates are handed out after completion of the course.
As part of her VISTA assignment, Draper developed the curriculum for the classes and staffed it. She teaches a variety of students but many have a language barrier not only because of their cultural background but because they often lack technology literacy.
“We incorporated this class at Provo Adult Education, because it is critical that as people gain English language skills, they learn how to safely connect with the digital community,” Draper said.
About 100 English Language Acquisition (ELA) students a week have been going through the program, according to Draper.
“We work closely with Josh. We have a senior's class at the Valley Villa senior housing units, Provo Library and Springville Library,” Draper said.
Classes are also taught at the Franklin Community Center.
The public/private partnership is important as students learn coding and basic computer and internet skills.
Computer components have been donated from a variety of sources, Ihrig’s team refurbishes them and they are given to families so they can use their newly learned skills at home.
“The Adopt-a-Computer program may not be perfect but it’s yours,” Draper said. “They are really great refurbished computers that have about a 5- to 10-year life left. True internet access requires an in-home computer, without that equipment, people are limited in their ability to participate in online spaces.”
To get a computer you must go through 10 hours of computer training. Draper said this year they have donated 53 computers through the United Way with 21 of those going to students in the ELA classes.
Provo City provides free Wi-Fi high-speed internet and computer access to all residents and visitors at the following locations: Provo City Center, Provo City Library, Provo Recreation Center/Seniors computer lab and at Provo Public Works. The Covey Center for the Arts and the Ice Arena offer Wi-Fi access.
“As Provo City is a Google Fiber city, we are lucky to be able to help select and participate with Google Fiber’s Community Connections program.” Ihrig said. “The Community Connection sites have Google Fiber's fastest Internet speeds, at no cost to them, and include organizations like libraries, community centers and nonprofits."
"These essential community resources offer free web access, digital literacy training, STEM education, online job fairs, and so much more," Ihrig added.
For more information visit https://unitedwayuc.org or call 801-374-2588.