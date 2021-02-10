When adults can’t get the idea that social distancing helps stop the spread of COVID-19, then it’s time to let the children teach. That is what the Provo School District did.
Through a fun art contest sponsored by the Provo School District and Provo City, students were able to share their vision of social distancing. The winners will have their art posters displayed at the Provo City Hall lobby.
“I applaud Provo School District and our wonderful teachers for successfully finding ways to ease the back-to-school anxiety our students were no doubt feeling,” said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “The result of their creativity is that we can use the fun artwork of our winners to continue educating our community.”
The four winners will have their framed artwork on display at Provo City Hall, on a banner at the Covey Center for the Arts and on posters distributed to local businesses: Jane Jones, second grade; Adelaide Shields, third grade; Chloe Winget, sixth grade; and Megan Hoffman, eighth grade.
As a Dixon Middle School art teacher, Chelsea Cellar knew art was a constructive way for people to manage anxiety and stress, so she was excited to embrace this art contest as a way to help her students cope with COVID-19 challenges.
“The art contest helped students to go beyond the surface level of what social distancing looks like, and get them to truly connect with the deeper question of why we must take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Cellar. “I encouraged them to use critical thinking about how safety measures impact our community and their families at home to develop a true understanding of how it was impacting them personally.”
According to Cellar, whether students participated or not, they were excited and supportive of the thought process and skill that went into the art pieces, according to Cellar.
Winget, a sixth-grader at Timpanogos Elementary school, was chosen as a district art contest winner for her artistic interpretation of social distancing.
When asked about her inspiration, Winget said in an email, “I tried to think about what would happen if we didn’t social distance, but wanted to make it lighthearted and humorous.” Her fun reminder features a social distance monster.
Bailey Danielson, president of the Parent Teacher Association, was impressed by how the students personalized their experiences in art, particularly those who felt strongly about social distancing to support family members at risk at home by social distancing outside.
“I believe that when it comes to students, peer-to-peer interaction is the best teaching opportunity, and so by doing this art contest, students were able to express themselves to each other, their teachers, their schools, and their community,” said Danielson.
“(Art) is a huge part of being human; I think it’s inseparable from our humanity, and incredibly important for us to lead healthy and happy lives. It’s amazing it can do for the mental health of students living through a wide-scale traumatic event like this pandemic,” Cellar said.
The contest was one way the district and teacher felt students could vocalize their concerns and ease back into attending school this winter.