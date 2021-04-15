On Wednesday, Provo’s Open City Hall online surveys added questions concerning ranked-choice voting in Provo.
In less than 24 hours, 148 individuals had responded and most indicated they would like to have it in Provo.
Ranked-choice voting (also known as instant runoff voting) has voters rank their choices, first, second, third and so on. If someone wins over 50% during the first round, that’s your winner. But if no one crosses that threshold, the last-place finisher is eliminated, and that candidate’s supporters are reallocated to their next backup choice. That process is repeated until someone wins over 50% of the votes.
The Provo Municipal Council will be voting in May on whether the city will adopt RCV as its voting method. If approved, it will be used in the next primary elections, according to Karen Tapahe, council spokeswoman and caretaker of the survey.
“So far it’s (survey results) been positive toward ranked-choice voting. It changes a little bit when they (survey takers) hear both sides, but very little,” Tapahe said.
Councilman Dave Harding is very much in favor of RCV.
“Democracy is where the power of the government rests with the people being governed. In a republic, the people elect representatives to act on their behalf,” Harding said. “Elections are fundamental to our democratic republic. It is how we hold the government accountable to the people.”
An election system should allow for the expression of the people’s will regarding who should represent them, Harding added.
The voting method determines which campaign tactics are most effective and can impact the tone and nature of campaigns, according to Harding.
“I support Provo’s participation in the ranked-choice voting pilot program because ranked choice voting does a better job reflecting the will of the people,” Harding said. “Traditional voting, sometimes called plurality voting, is more susceptible to the spoiler effect, which is when two, more-similar candidates, split the vote of the majority, allowing a third candidate to be elected without the support of a majority of voters.
“Think Ross Perot in 1992, for you kids old enough to remember that far back. Even the risk of a spoiler is enough to set the tone of an election,” Harding said. “Does anyone remember hearing that ‘A vote for McMullin is a vote for Hillary?’ or ‘A vote for McMullin is a vote for Trump?’ How about feeling that you have to vote for ‘the lesser of two evils?’ On a more local level, four years ago, there were accusations that one candidate tried to bribe another candidate to drop out in order to not split the vote. These are all consequences of plurality voting.”
Ranked-choice voting allows you to vote your conscience. You can vote for your favorite candidate with less worry that your vote will actually help your least-favorite candidate, Harding added.
“Ranked-choice voting rewards candidates with the broadest appeal over more polarizing candidates and this incentivizes campaigns to stay more positive and issues-focused,” Harding said.
Ranked-choice voting was introduced by the legislature in 2019. Payson and Vineyard opted in and ran the pilot program for the state.
Approximately 86% of those voting said they found RCV “very much” or “somewhat” easy to use. Some 82.5% said RCV should be used in future elections.
The idea is that it is better, faster and cheaper. It would also eliminate the need for a primary election.
“There are dozens of reasons to like ranked-choice voting,” said Stan Lockhart, a Provo resident who has been given the charge to educate the state on RCV.
Lockhart said the No.1 reason is because the voter experience is better.
“Voters more fully express their will by extending their preferences beyond their favorite candidate,” he said.
“Voters don’t have to do a mental calculation in their head — we call these games vote splitting, the spoiler effect and in multi-winner races asking your voters to only vote for you, “ Lockhart said. “Instead, voters can with full confidence vote for their favorite candidate and then make their second choice No. 2 and so on, knowing their vote will always count.”
Lockhart also cited the McMullin factor.
“In the 2016 presidential election, Evan McMullin came to Utah and presented himself as an alternative to Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. He began rising in the polls. When he got to about 20% support, the Trump campaign began telling voters “a vote for McMullin is a vote for Hillary. Almost immediately, McMullin’s support waned. Hence the mental calculation.”
Lockhart said he believes America’s founders would have liked RCV.
“When Benjamin Franklin exited the Constitutional Convention, a lady asked him what we had, a republic or a monarchy. He responded, ‘A republic if we can keep it.’ Thomas Jefferson said, ‘An informed citizenry is the best defense against tyranny.’ Key to our representative form of government was the opportunity for our citizens to vote for their elected representatives,” Lockhart said.
“We should always be seeking methods that allow voters to have a better experience,” Lockhart added. “America’s founders also wanted an informed citizenry, an engaged electorate and an educated voter. Ranked-choice voting encourages all of that by putting a responsibility on a voter to know enough about candidates that they can rank them.”
That means going to web sites, attending candidate meetings and debates, and becoming more familiar with who candidates are. That is a good thing, Lockhart added.
“I’ve found that until a person votes with ranked-choice voting, they are skeptical, just as I was skeptical,” Lockhart said. “Once voters use it, they like it as post-election polls have found across the country.”
Provo residents who would like to add their voice are encouraged to fill out the online survey at http://opentownhall.com.