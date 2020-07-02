Provo City Police officers made another arrest in relation to Monday night protests that ended with reports of shots fired and multiple hit-and-run accusations.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, 29-year-old Bradley Glenn Walters of Ogden attended protests in Provo earlier in the week armed with a revolver handgun.
Officers received reports of shots fired at the conflicting protests in the area of Center Street and University Avenue in Provo before 8:45 p.m. Monday. As demonstrators protested in the intersection, which blocked traffic, a white SUV proceeded southbound on University Avenue in an attempt to turn right onto Center Street.
As the white SUV made its way through the line of protesters, a confrontation ensued, and during the encounter, a man brandished a firearm and fired rounds into the vehicle. Police later identified the man as 33-year-old Jesse Keller Taggart of Salt Lake City, according to an earlier probable cause statement.
While Taggart was allegedly firing rounds into the white SUV, striking the driver, Walters was recorded by witnesses allegedly pulling out a revolver handgun in the middle of the intersection and pointing it at the driver of the vehicle.
After the driver had been hit by one of the bullets allegedly fired from Taggart’s firearm, the man, in his 60’s, changed course and accelerated through the protesters, continuing south on University Avenue to escape Taggart. The driver was admitted to the emergency room at the Utah Valley Hospital with injuries consistent to a gunshot wound to the arm and shrapnel in his eye and stomach, according to arrest documents.
While the driver continued down the street, Taggart allegedly chased after the vehicle, firing a second round through the rear window, which was allegedly found lodged in the steering wheel. As Taggart allegedly chased the vehicle, so did Walters, allegedly continuing to point the revolver at the driver until the vehicle was out of range.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Walter spoke with police that night, where the firearm was linked to being in his possession.
“Bradley simultaneously with two or more other persons engage in tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby knowingly or recklessly created a substantial risk of causing public alarm,” the arrest officer wrote in the probable cause statement.
Walters was taken into custody Wednesday under the suspicion of second-degree felony aggravated assault and third-degree felony rioting.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $10,000 bail.