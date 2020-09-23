A Spanish Fork man is in custody under the suspicion of felony theft after he was allegedly discovered to be in possession of a stolen trailer belonging to the Provo City Police Department.
Officers with the Provo City Police Department responded to reports of a stolen vehicle on Sunday around 10 a.m. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, detectives had reported a trailer they were staking out was being illegally moved.
The vehicle towing the trailer was traveling east on 1720 North near the Branbury Apartments. When authorities arrived on scene, they were able to locate the trailer and a red SUV in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
Officials initiated a traffic stop on the red SUV, making contact with 36-year-old Jeffrey David Lombardi of Spanish Fork, who was allegedly driving the vehicle, according to arrest documents. Lombardi was placed in handcuffs as officers searched his person, finding a wallet and a small yellow light.
Inside of the wallet, authorities reportedly discovered a small bag containing a white powder. Officers field tested the powder, which yielded a positive indication for methamphetamine. Police also discovered a bag of clean syringe needles.
Lombardi was placed into the back of a patrol car where officers advised him of his rights. He allegedly told police the substance they had discovered in his wallet was methamphetamine. Lombardi allegedly told officers the syringes were used to consume methamphetamine and heroin.
During a search of the vehicle, police discovered Lombardi had allegedly been in possession of burglary tools, including two inflatable air bags and several car-lock picks, which authorities asserted as commonly used for burglarizing vehicles.
During this time, officers reported Lombardi was exhibiting behaviors that led them to believe he was under the influence of a drug, including that he had difficulty maintaining his balance while standing and his speech was slurred, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Lombardi was instructed to perform a sobriety test, and authorities obtained a warrant to have Lombardi’s blood and urine tested for illegal narcotics. A rapid triage of Lombardi’s urine test reportedly showed positive for amphetamine, opiates and methamphetamine.
Authorities transported Lombardi to the Utah County Jail where he was booked into custody under the suspicion of third-degree felony theft, class B misdemeanor driving with measurable controlled substance, class B misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
During the booking process, officials discovered a bag containing a black, tar-like substance that indicated positive for heroin on Lombardi’s person. A potential third-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility was added to the list.