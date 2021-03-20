To say that 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on residents, businesses and non-profit groups would be an understatement.
In spite of the hardships many faced in 2020, United Way of Utah County continued its efforts in serving and supporting community members based on their needs.
Volunteers and businesses and stakeholders came through with flying colors in a depression that could have only been imagined just over a year ago, according to United Way information.
Here is an at-a-glance overview of just what was accomplished:
• March 2020 -- United Way launched the COVID Response Fund, which raised over $250,000.
• April -- All United Way programs like Welcome Baby and South Franklin Community Center moved to online services.
• September -- Day of Caring organized 1,200 volunteers to complete landscaping and painting projects in small groups and remote volunteers build hundreds of education kits.
• December – Sub-for-Santa helped over 6,000 children, teens and persons with disabilities.
• February -- United Way’s VITA is one of the few free tax clinics still operating this year.
“This past year, we saw our community stepping up to fill in the gaps. We saw volunteers stepping up to help in new ways. We had donors stepping up to financially support critical services for their neighbors. Together, we found creative and better ways to serve our community.” said Bill Hulterstrom, president and CEO of United Way of Utah County.
One example of businesses stepping up is the generosity of Google Fiber that donated funding to United Way’s COVID Fund to help with needed technology to move programs online.
One recipient of those funds was United Way’s partner agency, Project Read. The donation helped Project Read move its adult literacy classes to online tutoring sessions.
“When COVID hit most of our students only had phones for texting,” said Shauna Brown, executive director of Project Read. “Money from Google Fiber helped us buy Chrome Books so our students could have online instruction.”
Brown said they were able to purchase 10 Chrome Books for student use.
“It wasn’t just successful for students but for their parents,” Brown said. She added that many of them had options to work from home and these helped people be able to not only learn but some members of the family to get paid.
“Utah County lived up to its reputation as being a part of the state with the most volunteer involvement in the nation, according to Kayla Bradshaw, United Way Volunteer Center director.
“Volunteers and donors power the work we do here at United Way. A global pandemic could not stop the caring power of our community,” Bradshaw said. “They continued to show up in safe ways for their neighbors and friends. We saw volunteers paint playground games, beautify parks, stand in cold parking garages for Sub for Santa, and log into computers as virtual tutors.”
The incredible volunteers helped with United Way’s Day of Caring painting projects, Sub-for-Santa, distanced-learned programs at South Franklin Community Center, tax preparation assistance, and supporting parents through Welcome Baby virtual visits.
United Way’s Sub For Santa served more people this year than ever, thanks to hundreds of sponsors, donors and volunteers. Nearly 6,000 children, foster teens, adults with disabilities and nursing home residents were helped. This also included a growing partnership with local school social workers to help families who were struggling. Volunteers helped make the major shift to online applications and outdoor verification processes, according to Bradshaw.
United Way of Utah County’s Welcome Baby program quickly transitioned its services to video call home visits and Facebook Live parenting classes.
“Despite the new challenges that came in 2020, the Welcome Baby volunteers and staff were still able to virtually visit a total of 711 families and mail out 2,268 books,” Bradshaw said.
One family recently wrote to Welcome Baby how the online classes offered since March 2020 have impacted them.
“My kids and I would like to thank the wonderful programs you have been offering! This includes the Welcome Baby program, the classes for free books. This has changed our lives for the better. As a single mom, I do appreciate all that you have to offer at little to no cost. It really has made a difference. We hope you continue these programs for the long haul,” said the mother.
“Over the past year, we saw the mission of United Way in education, emotional health and financial stability become even more important. We are proud of how our volunteers and our community were able to step up to serve our neighbors this past year,” Hulterstrom said.
To know more about the United Way of Utah County, its programs or volunteer opportunities visit http://unitedwayuc.org.