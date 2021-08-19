August is National Breastfeeding Month and while people have debated on whether to do it or not, the health benefits to infants are evident.
On Wednesday, the Utah County Commission unanimously approved a resolution submitted by Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner supporting National Breastfeeding Month, but also moved to change the county’s Human Resource policy that provides personal break times for nursing mothers to nurse their child or to express milk for a nursing child.
The change affects all Utah County employees.
“I know what it’s like to be a working mother and I feel strong about doing everything in my power to support working mothers providing what they feel is best for their children,” Gardner said.
According to the World Health Organization, universal breastfeeding could save about 820,000 infant lives each year.
Gardner said as a working mother she’s had positive experiences in the private work sector and support. That did not appear to be the case in her government positions.
Utah County’s breastfeeding policy was antiquated, according to Gardner. “While fulfilling the minimum federal requirements, it (Utah County’s policy) fell significantly short of those private sector best practices that supported me,” she said.
“My new proposal for the Utah County policy allows for unique circumstances to be addressed and for every mother to have input on determining what’s best for their child,” Gardner added. “It brings these polices up to date and works to ensure every working mother is supported in their personal choice.”
Changes to the policy include eliminating a one-year limit on the break time options. It also adds that break frequencies may depend on the needs of the mother. These breaks are above and beyond the lunchtime and other rest breaks already provided by law.
The new policy also provides for an easily accessible break room with electrical outlets, which is also free from interruption of co-workers, to be designated for the purpose of nursing or expressing.
Health professionals and WHO recommend exclusive breastfeeding for six months, with a gradual introduction of appropriate family foods in the second six months and ongoing breastfeeding for two years or beyond.