Although it’s still months from being complete, Utah Valley Hospital’s hospital replacement project is already receiving recognition in the construction community.
Jacobsen Construction, which has been building the hospital, was awarded the Outstanding Project of the Year from Utah Construction & Design for the job.
Reconstructing a hospital on its current site while minimizing disruptions and keeping the facilities fully operational required a year of planning before work even began.
“As a contractor, you can’t just go rip things apart because they have a hospital to run,” said Matt Radke, the construction manager with Jacobsen Construction.
Radke said the team was faced with how to make the hospital’s many entrances and additions make sense for modern medicine and visitors. The new facilities include a main hallway referred to as “the river” which leads patients and visitors throughout the building. The new system, he said, makes the hospital faster and easier to navigate for people showing up to the site in distress.
The project has replaced more than half of the building space on the Provo hospital’s site and includes the addition of a 12-story patient tower, a nine-story outpatient building, larger patient rooms and the introduction of “on-stage” and “off-stage” areas where materials and staff are located in different areas than patients.
The project broke ground in 2015 and is expected to be completed after the addition of a healing garden and a pedestrian bridge.
In the end, the project will include 26 phases.
Radke said the crews put up temporary partitions and new signage throughout the main construction. The team also had to consider minimizing dust, debris and noise that would affect vulnerable patients.
“We have protocols and procedures in place where they can contact us at any single moment and stop the work if they needed to,” Radke said.
The project has set the standard for other Intermountain Healthcare campuses, including the introduction of rooms that were about twice the size of the previous ones.
Bryan Mutz, Jacobsen Construction’s project superintendent for the hospital replacement project, said the previous patient rooms were so small that it was hard for people to move around in them or fit in more than one visitor at a time.
Jacobsen Construction built a sample room prior to construction so it could be reviewed and tweaked beforehand.
“We have helped them establish some of the standards,” Mutz said.
The project presented the typical construction challenges, such as weather or discovering there are incomplete details in a drawing.
“We always have that share of that, but I think what made this one unique is the fact that we are working and tying into an existing hospital, where we had to consider the safety and the comfort too, of all of the patients and caregivers in the hospital, as well as the visitors,” Mutz said.
Months worth of coordination went into the transition day in 2019, when every patient was moved into the new patient tower within a day.
“There was months and months of planning that went into preparing for that, but it went off without a hitch,” Mutz said.
Adam Jensen, the executive director of design and construction for Intermountain Healthcare, wasn’t surprised the project received an award.
“I think it went very well,” Jensen said. “The coordination effort was highly detailed.”
He said the design has worked to keep materials behind the scenes and out of the sight of patients. Other aspects, like nursing staff, have been brought closer to patients.
“They are typically just outside the room,” Jensen said.