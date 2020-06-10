Less than 24 hours after his arrest, 51-year-old Chad Daybell made his first appearance in Idaho courts after two sets of human remains were discovered on his property Tuesday.
Officials with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Rexburg Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant on Daybell’s home in Fremont County, Idaho, around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The operation closed several roads around the home, with dozens of drivers re-routed around the traffic blockades. The search is still ongoing.
Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Gary Hagen confirmed rumors that Daybell had been arrested during a press conference that afternoon after human remains were discovered on the property.
Late Tuesday night, Hagen also confirmed two sets of human remains, which have not yet been identified, were found.
Daybell was taken into police custody Tuesday afternoon for questioning in relation to the remains found on the property.
He made his first court appearance Wednesday at 11 a.m. (MDT) after two felony charges of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence were filed with the state’s attorney general’s office.
If Daybell is found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine for each count, according to court documents.
The first count alleges Daybell hid, altered or destroyed human remains on the Salem, Idaho, property between Sept. 8, 2019, and the day of his arrest. The second alleges the same events transpired between Sept. 22, 2019, and the date of his arrest.
The probable cause statement has been sealed, although Idaho Prosecutor Rob Wood referenced the affidavit to argue for a significantly higher bail, adding that while the charges carry a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, the evidence concealed or destroyed was not documents or a weapon but the human remains of two children.
One of the remains, Wood said, was concealed in a “particularly egregious” manner.
Daybell’s counsel, attorney John Prior, argued that the defendant should be held on $50,000 as bail should not be contingent on potential charges “coming down the pipeline.”
Fremont County Judge Faren Eddins set bail at $1 million, adding that although the current charges carry a light maximum sentence, it is his job to weigh the current charge and any mitigating or aggravating factors, including that the evidence is human remains of children.
Within the conditions of bail, Daybell’s movement is limited to a handful of counties in Idaho, and he is required to wear an ankle monitor at all times.
Daybell’s new wife, 47-year-old Lori Vallow Daybell, is also in custody and being held on $1 million bail in connection with the disappearance of her missing children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, and Joshua Vallow, who was 7 at the time of his disappearance.
The two children were reportedly last seen on or around Sept. 8 and Sept. 22.
Daybell is expected to appear in court on July 1-2 for a preliminary hearing in Fremont County.