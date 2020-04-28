A 9-year-old boy from Eagle Mountain died in a motorcycle accident Wednesday, according to authorities.
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office reported that the boy was riding a “small off road motorcycle” on Golden Eagle Road when he hit a curb, lost control and hit a tree.
Bystanders on the scene reportedly called 911 and began to administer CPR. Bystanders reported to authorities that the boy was not breathing and had no pulse when they reached him.
Deputies and Unified Fire Department Paramedics arrived on the scene and continued resuscitation efforts. After a short time, medical personnel reportedly declared the boy dead, determining the injuries he sustained were too severe.
Authorities reported that the boy’s injuries were mainly located on his upper body. The boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
The boy’s body is being transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Taylorsville.
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the boy’s name at this time, as not all family have been notified.