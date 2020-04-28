A 22-year-old female involved in a crash with a semitruck in Spanish Fork Canyon on Monday died from her injuries.
Authorities identified the woman as Joy Johnson from Spanish Fork.
On Monday, an eastbound semitruck with a trailer was traveling into Spanish Fork Canyon where a small Mazda Tribute, driven by Johnson, was turning left off of Powerhouse Road. Johnson’s vehicle was T-boned by the semitruck on the driver’s side, according to Lt. Brandon Anderson, police spokesman.
Johnson sustained severe head trauma in the accident, Anderson said. She was flown by medical helicopter in extreme critical condition.
Police released Johnson’s name and news of her death on Wednesday.