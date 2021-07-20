The Utah County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Teachers Academy in August that will consist of a 20-hour course for teachers and educators that is “designed to cover critical skills needed in an active shooter incident.”
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Mike Smith have held three Teachers Academy classes since 2019, according to a July 14 press release, which noted that the training “is designed for teachers, administrators, and school support staff” and has been “immensely popular with teachers and other school staff.”
“Participants will be briefed on lessons learned from active shooter incidents in the United States and around the world,” the sheriff’s office announced. “Law Enforcement, self-defense, and medical professionals will teach skills that are designed to save lives.”
The Teacher Academy sessions will take place on the five Tuesdays in August, beginning Aug. 3, as well as a range day on Sept. 4 at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office’s Thistle gun range in Spanish Fork Canyon.
“Participants may use, but need not have, their own handgun for range day,” the sheriff’s office noted.
Topics covered during the Teacher Academy training will include tactical emergency medical techniques, weapons familiarization, Utah concealed carry certification, VirTra Simulator training, tactical de-escalation, self-defense and live range-shooting,.
In a written statement, Smith said that school safety “is of the utmost importance to me and the Sheriff’s Office,” adding that “we are excited to provide this level of training to our educators.”
“Many times people fail to act in critical incidents because they have never been taught how to act,” the Utah County Sheriff said. “The skills taught in this class are designed to teach you how to act and how to save lives.”
Due to “the nature of the training,” Smith is limiting the number of participants to 30 people. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced that this year’s Teachers Academy is full and that “those who submitted applications and did not make it will be placed on a waiting list for withdrawals or for the next session which is still (to be announced).”
Any questions about the Teachers Academy can be directed to Public Information Officer Sgt. Spencer Cannon at (801) 404-1912.