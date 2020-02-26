Citizens in the United States lost over $3.5 billion to internet scams in 2019, according to data released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Utah residents reported more than $46 million of the national estimated loss.
Last year, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center received a total of 467,361 complaints nationwide with the most prevalent crime types involving phishing, non-payment or non-delivery, extortion and personal data breach, according to the 2019 Internet Crime Report published by the bureau earlier this year.
The bureau reported the top three online crimes with the highest reported losses were business email compromise, confidence or romance fraud, and spoofing. The Internet Crime Complaint Center prioritized the monitoring of nationally trending scams, such as business email compromise, ransomware, elder fraud and tech support fraud.
Established in 2000 within the FBI’s Cyber Division, the Internet Crime Complaint Center is a virtual complaint desk for potential victims of online scams and receives about 800 complaints each day through its website.
Since its founding, the center has recorded almost 5 million complaints with an average of 340,000 complaints per year over the past five years. Since 2015, the recorded loss per year has increased by $2.4 billion, with the center estimating a $10.2 billion loss over the past five years.
Internet scams affected thousands of people from all age groups, according to the report. The age group that was hit the hardest by online scams were residents over 60 years of age, with over 68,000 victims reporting an estimated total loss of over $835 million.
Residents under 20 years old had the least amount of reports, coming in at almost 11,000 victims, but reported a loss of over $421 million, which is almost $300 million more than the 44,496 victims between the ages of 20 and 29 years old.
Utah landed at No. 30 in a list of 57 states and territories, with over 3,000 victims coming forward to report internet crimes committed against them with a total loss of $46,458,273. In comparison, California residents, who consistently ranked No. 1 on the list, had over 50,000 victims come forward with an estimated total loss of more than $573 million.
“Utah is a very trusting state, which is good in many ways unless you trust the wrong person,” Attorney General Sean Reyes said in an earlier statement. “The bad news is these cases are so prevalent. The good news is we are perhaps more effective today than ever at fighting scams in Utah.”
The Utah Attorney General’s Office detailed five ways residents can better protect themselves against internet fraud. The biggest way, the statement said, residents can protect themselves from falling victim to scams is to refrain from verifying personal information over the phone, through social media or in an email.
Credit cards are the safest method of online payment because victims can dispute charges and the cards often have fraud protection, the Utah Attorney General’s Office said in the statement. Wiring money and gift cards, however, are nearly impossible to dispute.
“Most government offices and honest companies won’t ask you to use these payment methods,” the statement said.
In recent years, the Utah Attorney General’s Office has established a database that allows investors to look up white-collar offenders and protect themselves from financial fraud, which is the first of its kind in the nation.
In 2018, the office worked with the Utah Division of Consumer Protection to reach a settlement with Wells Fargo after the banking company opened about 3.5 million bank accounts in residents’ names without their knowledge or consent. From the settlement, Utah received $10 million for the state’s Division of Consumer Protection’s Education Fund.
The FBI also established the Internet Crime Complaint Center Recovery Asset Team to assist in recovering funds for victims of business email compromise schemes. The team celebrated its first full year of operation and helped to recover over $300 million lost through online scams with a 79% return rate of reported losses.
Within the report, the bureau also announced the creation of a Recovery and Investigative Development Team that is tasked with assisting financial and law enforcement investigators in dismantling money mule organizations.
On the day-to-day, however, the bureau is working to keep the public informed by hosting a portal for victims to come forward and providing a central hub to alert the public. With the data the FBI collects from the host site, experts are also able to perform analysis as well as compile the information into a remote access database for law enforcement and assist with asset recovery.
The remote access database the FBI hosts also allows local, state, federal and international agencies to combat online crimes in a collaborative manner.