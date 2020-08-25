A decades-old Utah Division of Wildlife Resources wild game meat donation program is getting newfound attention as families throughout the state struggle during the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic downturn.
The unprocessed meat comes from euthanized game animals, including deer and elk, which wildlife officials say “can cause property damage and economic hardship to ranchers and farmers when these animals graze on hay fields or crops,” as well as poached wildlife like bison and wild turkeys that get seized by DWR conservation officers.
“When a conflict occurs, especially within city limits or on private land, DWR employees will often respond and remove the wildlife,” the DWR said in a summary of the game meat donation program.
Wildlife officials field-dress the euthanized or poached animals, meaning they remove the internal organs. Officials note that donations “can occur at any time, including in the middle of the night” and that recipients “are typically selected on a first-come, first-served basis, but preference may be given to those closest to where the animal is available.”
Though there is no specific criteria for who can sign up to receive the meat, the state wildlife agency said the program is a “valuable resource (that) can benefit Utahns and their families who may be struggling during these difficult times.”
“Because COVID-19 has impacted so many Utahns economically, we wanted to make sure the public was aware of this program and can use it, if needed,” Chad Wilson, a DWR wildlife coordinator, said in a press release on Wednesday. “When it is necessary for us to euthanize wildlife, it is important that we don’t let the meat go to waste.”
More than 216,000 Utahns have filed first-time unemployment claims since March 16, according to the Utah Department of Workforce Services. Additionally, the average first-time claims filed per week increased from 1,293 to 9,837 after the first coronavirus-related restrictions were ordered.
Still, as of August, Utah has the lowest unemployment rate in the United States, 4.5%, followed by Nebraska, 4.8%, Idaho, 5% and Kentucky, 5.7%, the workforce services department said.
DWR officials noted that the typical processing fees for deer and elk are $100 and $150, respectively, and that processors “often have limited availability and some don’t accept wild game, so preparations should be made in advance before signing up to receive any donated meat.”
Struggling Utahns also can get meat through the state urban deer control program, an initiative overseen by the DWR that launched in 2014 to allow cities to implement their own management plans for deer that wander into urban areas.
“The program initially gave municipalities two main removal options: lethal removal and non-lethal removal (by capturing and relocating the deer),” the DWR said in the press release. “However, due to growing concerns about Chronic Wasting Disease, which is contagious and fatal for deer, elk and moose, the DWR discontinued the translocation option in May 2019.”
A number of cities in Utah County are involved in the urban deer program, including Provo, Pleasant Grove, Springville, Lindon, Mapleton and Highland.
To sign up for a game meat donation, visit http://wildlife.utah.gov/game-meat-donations.html.